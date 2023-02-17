Ant Man 3: How many post-credits scenes are there in Quantumania?

With Ant-Man 3 now in cinemas, we can reveal how many post-credits scenes are at the end of Quantumania, plus how they set the wheels in motion for the future of the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe today. The film finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) – aka Ant-Man – going subatomic with his Ant-Family, which includes Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

The gang becomes stranded in the Quantum Realm, where they meet all manner of beings and creatures, before doing battle with Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Article continues after ad

You can read our review of the movie here, while below we’ll detail all the Ant-Stings at the end of Quantumania. So watch out for SPOILERS AHEAD.

How many post-credits scenes are there in Ant-Man 3?

There are TWO post-credits scenes in Ant-Man 3. The first comes mid-way through the credits, while the other occurs at the end.

That’s in line with the previous Ant-Man movies. The first film – which released in 2015 – also featured two additional scenes, a mid-credit sting where Hank Pym offers daughter Hope his new prototype Wasp suit. And a post-credits scene in which Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson agree that they can’t inform Tony Stark of their hostage Bucky Barnes, so decide to tell some other unidentified person.

Article continues after ad

Ant-Man and the Wasp – released in 2018 – follows that pattern by also having two post-credits scenes. The first finds Ant-Man trapped in the Quantum Realm due to The Blip. The second sees his giant ant friend playing the drums, and oblivious to the fact that half the humans on earth have disappeared.

What happens in the Quantumania stings?

There’s a detailed description of the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scenes here. While now we’re going into SPOILER territory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first plays out in the wings of a huge stadium filled with Kangs. The Counsel of Kangs discuss the murder of “the exiled one” – aka Kang the Conqueror. And debate whether or not he is dead.

Article continues after ad

“They’re beginning to touch the multiverse,” states one Kang of the Marvel heroes. “And if we let them, they’ll take everything we built. So let’s stop wasting time.” He then calls upon all the Kangs, and we see that stadium filled with variants, ready for battle.

In the second scene, a curtain opens in a theater, revealing Victor Timely onstage, as played by Jonathan Majors. He’s initially in shadow, and says “It shapes our lives.” Then the lights illuminate him, replete with eyeglasses and a moustache, and he says “Perhaps we can shape it.”

At which point Loki (Tom Hiddleston), sitting next to Mobius (Owen Wilson), says “It’s him.” The scene then fades to black. And the words “KANG WILL RETURN” appear onscreen.

Article continues after ad

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now, and you can check out more of our coverage below…

Ant-Man 3 review | Ending explained | Quantumania characters and cast | Who is Kang the Conqueror? | Ant-Man 3 Easter Eggs | Darren Cross as MODOK explained | Has Kang already killed an Avenger? | Who is Victor Timely? | Bill Murray’s character explained | What is the Quantum Realm? | Post-credits scenes explained | Will there be an Ant-Man 4? | All the Marvel movies in order