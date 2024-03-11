Taco Bell customer arrested after threatening employees with gun 

A woman pulled a gun out on Taco Bell employees after being denied her alleged order.

Lindsay Stansberry, 30, showed up at a Taco Bell and identified herself as a DoorDash driver.

However, Taco Bell didn’t have an order under the name Stansberry was looking for.

The encounter soon turned heated when Stansberry told the employees to “come outside.”

Taco Bell employees have heated exchange with customer

Local authorities in Savannah, Georgia were alerted when Stansberry pulled a gun out on multiple Taco Bell employees, threatening to kill at least one of them.

The situation escalated to that point after Stansberry was denied her alleged DoorDash order.

What set Stansberry off initially, though, was being told to use the drive-thru after she had gotten out of her car and walked to the front door.

After Stansberry wasn’t given her order, that’s when she told the employees to meet her outside, which some did.

When their verbal exchange was over, Stansberry got back in her car and drove to a nearby stop sign, she then got out of her car and walked up to the drive-thru window with a firearm.

Stansberry allegedly banged on the window and pointed the gun at employees before she took off in her car. She was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.