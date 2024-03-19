Starbucks release super cute ‘Forever My Buddy’ cup collection but it’s not easy to get

Starbucks have announced the release of their ‘Forever My Buddy,’ collection, which features a whole bunch of limited edition items. But where is it available?

After an exciting announcement, Starbucks has teamed up with Kakao Friends to launch the adorable ‘Ryan & Choonsik’ merchandise collection.

The collection comes with a ton of cool stuff for fans to collect, including everything from tumblers, to keychains, to sticker sets, and pen sets.

Starbucks released a statement surrounding the products, saying: “One of the highlights of the collection is the ‘My Buddy Ryan Laptop Stand’, designed to attach to the back of a laptop with adjustable height in two levels.

“Additionally, the ‘My Buddy Choonsik & Ryan Multi Cable Pouch’ provides a stylish solution for storing laptop chargers, wireless earphones, and portable batteries, ensuring you stay organized on the go.”

Where is the Forever My Buddy cup collection available?

So where exactly is the Forever My Buddy cup and stationary collection available? Unfortunately, the collection is currently only being sold in Korea, so you might need to hop on a plane to get your hands on it.

Right through until April 10, all Starbucks stores located in Korea will stock the new merchandise, and the items can also be purchased through the app.

Kim Beom-su, Chief of Marketing at Starbucks Korea, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Through the ‘Choonsik’ and ‘Ryan’ series with Kakao Friends, we hope that customers visiting Starbucks will experience unique fun.”

This isn’t the first time Starbucks have introduced some pretty cool international items. In February, they released ‘Feline In Love,’ cat themed Valentine’s cups.