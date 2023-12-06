Starbucks announces 4 new Christmas cold foams 

Fans of Starbucks will be able to pick up a series of new cold foams, just in time for Christmas – and they all look pretty tasty.

Starbucks have announced that they’ll be selling a series of brand-new cold foams inspired by the holiday season. Perfect for topping iced drinks, they combine festive flavors, along with the signature vanilla sweet cream topper Starbucks is known for.

These can be added on to any drink for a limited time over the holiday season, and while supplies last.

Article continues after ad

The flavors include:

Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam – Peppermint-flavored syrup and chocolate malt powder blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam – Sugar cookie-flavored syrup blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam – Festive flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam – Rich caramel brulée sauce blended with Starbucks signature vanilla sweet cream.

People excited to try Starbucks’ new Christmas cold foams

A post was shared on Instagram by a popular food blogger, advertising the new cold foams. Iced-latte lovers were excited that the brand were releasing Christmas-themed toppers in time for the holidays.

Article continues after ad

The flavor that people were most excited for was the Peppermint Chocolate Cream, stating: “I Would definitely like try the peppermint chocolate one.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Another confirmed that the product was really good, and tasted just like “Thin Mints.”

One former barista at Starbucks was amazed by how current employees managed to keep up with the number of different items added to menus, asking:

Article continues after ad

“How on Earth do the baristas keep up with all this c**p? I worked there in 2017 and 2018 and it was enough to keep up with the sweet cream and limited toppings they had then.”

The Starbucks cold foams are now available in the US for customers to purchase.

Article continues after ad

Starbucks are also currently running its Starbucks For Life rewards program, which people can play to win big prizes, including a lifetime supply of Starbucks beverages.