Smoothie King launch new Caffeinated Refreshers set to rival Starbucks

Smoothie King has just brought out a series of new Caffeinated Refreshers that pack some serious punch – and they might just be as good as Starbucks.

Smoothie King first tested these new refreshers at the end of 2023 and were met with unwavering success. Now, it’s just announced the nationwide launch of its Caffinated Refreshers, which will be the brand’s first permanent menu edition since its Smoothie Bowls back in April 2023.

The new refreshers have been infused with fruits, juice, and antioxidants like Vitamin A and E, so that you can get your fix for the day.

They also contain natural caffeine derived from green coffee beans, so you can stay refreshed during the warm summer months.

Article continues after ad

The new refreshers lineup includes:

Pineapple Mango SK Refresher – Lightly caffeinated and shaken with real fruit juice. Contains a pineapple mango refresher base as well as fresh pineapples. Sold at a suggested price of $4.49.

Pineapple Mango Lemonade SK Refresher – Lightly caffeinated and freshly shaken real fruit juice, this drink boasts a pineapple mango refresher base, and is mixed with white grape lemon juice, as well as fresh pineapples. Sold at a suggested price of $4.99.

Strawberry Guava SK Refresher – Lightly caffeinated and shaken with real fruit juice, this drink is made with a strawberry guava refresher base and contains fresh strawberries. Sold at a suggested price of $4.49.

Strawberry Guava Lemonade SK Refresher – Lightly caffeinated and shaken with real fruit juice, this drink boasts a strawberry guava refresher base, and is mixed with white grape lemon juice and fresh strawberries. Sold at a suggested price of $4.99.

As well as the new Refreshers, Smoothie King is also bringing back their classic Lemonade Smoothies which have proven very popular in previous years.

Customers will be pleased that this year, two new Lemonade Smoothie flavors will be added to the menu – Blueberry and Raspberry. Both the Refreshers and the Lemonade Smoothies are all currently available for purchase.

Article continues after ad

Refresher beverages first became popular when Starbucks announced their arrival back in 2012. That’s right, customers have been quenching their thirst with these drinks for over a decade. If you want to know what their best refresher is – an ex-barista ranked the best 15 flavors of all time.