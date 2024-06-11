Smoothie King gives away free keg with the purchase of any Smoothie Six Pack

Smoothie King is giving a big prize to customers who purchase their Smoothie Six Packs – a full-sized keg, to be exact.

Smoothies King is ready and set for the summer months, offering customers a thirst-quenching deal that’s hard to resist.

The brand is giving away a free Smoothie Keg, “the ultimate solution for home entertaining and keeping your smoothie cocktails chilled throughout the summer season,” the brand states.

The kegs were made exclusively for Smoothie King, and contain a healthy cocktail base made from real fruit juices and organic vegetables. The brand encourages to mix in a spirit or two to get those summer vibes flowing.

But how can you secure one of these coveted kegs? Well, the kegs will be made available to customers living in select locations across the US, and who purchase a Smoothie Six Pack.

Smoothie King Customers can grab themselves one of these limited Smoothie King Kegs

These locations include:

BROOKLYN – 394 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

HOUSTON – 11037 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX

JACKSONVILLE – 1020 Third St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL

DALLAS – 1705 N. Collins St., Arlington, TX

MIAMI – 12520 SW 88th St, Miami, FL

DENVER – 9165 Northfield Blvd #125, Denver, CO

LAS VEGAS – 8000 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV

ATLANTA – 2555 Wesley Chapel Rd. Ste 200, Decatur, GA

NEW ORLEANS – 91 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA, 70053

NASHVILLE – 1636 New Salem Hwy, Suite A, Murfreesboro, TN

All smoothies created by Smoothie King follow the Clean Blends Initiative, which means that all products are made with whole fruits, organic veggies, along with strictly prohibiting over 75 ingredients from being blended into smoothies.

Don’t be too disappointed if you don’t reside in any of these locations however, as Smoothie King customers have plenty to indulge in. The brand’s caffeinated refreshers released nationwide have been infused with fruits, juice, and antioxidants like Vitamin A and E, so that you can get your fix of goodness for the day.

In addition to this, if you’re looking for more beverages to quench your thirst this summer, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Starbucks Refreshers of all time.