New Chick-Fil-A location ditches drive-thru & cashiers to focus on mobile orders

A new Chick-Fil-A location opening up in Manhattan is focusing exclusively on mobile pick-up orders for ‘on-the-go New Yorkers’ without cashiers, a drive-thru, or a dining room.

Chick-Fil-A is a popular fast food chain in the United States and Canada that features a variety of chicken-based offerings like nuggets and sandwiches, as well as its famous waffle fries and mouthwatering ice cream shakes.

The chain has become synonymous with fast, friendly service, and most locations are jam-packed with drive-thru orders during the lunch rush… but one new Chick-Fil-A location is ditching the drive thru entirely, as well as a dining room.

The company has decided to open up a new location in Manhattan that will specifically cater to mobile orders, acting as a pick-up spot for those who used the app to pay ahead of time.

Unsplash.com: minimdesignco

Chick-Fil-A ditches dining rooms, cashiers in new mobile-only location

The location is set to open next week and will mark Chick-Fil-A’s first-ever mobile-only location — but this is just one of a couple new experiments the chain is running in the US.

For instance, the company also has a drive-thru only location in Atlanta, Georgia, which will also receive a pick-up lane for mobile orders.

“At Chick-fil-A, we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the guest experience,” Nathaniel Cates, Chick-Fil-A’s senior principal design lead, said in a statement.

“While digital concepts are becoming more prevalent, it’s important that we evolve in a uniquely Chick-fil-A way – meeting the changing needs of our customers without compromising the signature service and care they’ve grown to know and love.”

Pexels.com: Jace Miller Chick-Fil-A’s new mobile order pickup location is ditching cashiers and a drive-thru.

The company claimed that its new mobile-only location in Manhattan is designed for “on-the-go New Yorkers” to get a quick lunch during a hectic workday.

With the Chick-Fil-A mobile app becoming a prominent element for its customers, the chain is leaning into this specific trend in its consumer base. Only time will tell if it’s a hit, though.