Mom tries viral hack of washing shredded cheese and can’t believe results

Some TikToks have gone viral, claiming that washing your shredded cheese makes it taste better, and the results are in.

The process involves running water over the grated cheese, draining it and then drying it. Apparently, it makes it taste better and washes off any preservatives.

Although there is no scientific proof for this, people found that what comes off in the water is pretty gross.

Why are people washing shredded cheese?

If you are looking for a grilled cheese sandwich, there is no doubt that hand-grating a block of cheddar will provide fresher results. However, if you only have shredded cheese, people on TikTok are saying you need to take an extra step.

When shredded cheese is packaged, the manufacturer will add cellulose as an anti-caking agent to stop it from sticking together. Cellulose is said to cause bloating and gas if eaten in large quantities. Also, the anti-caking qualities will stop your cheese from melting smoothly for that ultimate cheese pull.

When this Mom on TikTok tried the trend, she said that she could definitely taste the difference:

Although getting your shredded cheese wet may seem like a pretty gross thing to do, when this Mom drained the cheese, the cloudy water showed that some pretty gross preservatives had come off of it.

Whilst you probably don’t need to pat the cheese dry like in this video if you are melting the cheese, it’s a good idea not to rinse the whole bag at once and only rinse the cheese as you need it as moisture is the reason your cheese will grow mold.

When this Mom tried both types of cheeses, she said that the rinsed version tasted “cleaner and smoother.” Based on the way cheese is processed before it gets to you, this is likely because the acidity has also been washed off the cheese, allowing the creamy flavors to shine through.

