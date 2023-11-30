McDonald’s bring back McNugget Buddies and fans are excited

McDonald’s announced that they’ll be bringing back their beloved McNugget Buddies, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on them.

McDonald’s are known for their Happy Meal Prizes; in October, people were clamoring to get their hands on their Halloween-themed Squishmallows.

Perhaps the most iconic prize of all however, are their McNugget Buddies. It’s been over 25 years since they released their last McNugget buddies, with some of these vintage toys still circulating on Ebay.

Starting on December 11, you won’t need to troll the net to get your hands on these anymore, as you’ll find them at your local McDonald’s, in their all new ‘adult’ Happy Meal.

The toys will be in blind bags, so you won’t know which character you’ll receive until you open it up.

Fans can’t wait for return of McNugget Buddies

People are incredibly excited to see their favorite toys return to the chain. Many can’t wait to get their hands on the coveted toys: “Dream come true, guess I’m eating maccies for a week.”

Another shared, “I’m so excited! I have all the McNuggets and I can’t wait to collect all 6.”

To which another concurred, “I’m so excited for this, I have/had all the McNugget Buddies until now.”

A few were disappointed with the character’s costumes however, saying “I just wish that they were more holiday themed.”

This isn’t the only exciting fast food release in December however, as Starbucks have announced they’ll be bringing back their Starbucks For Life rewards program, with fans being able to pick up some big prizes.