KFC launches new menu item putting a twist on classic dessert

Maddy Kinkead
KFC have unveiled a new dessert in the US and it’s set to be a big hit with apple pie lovers.

These new Apple Pie Poppers launch on April 1, and they are not just an April Fool’s prank – they are here to stick around.

A portion of four of these will be priced at $2.49 and will be available at all KFC branches across the US, although prices may vary depending on which store you visit.

KFC currently only has two other desserts, a fried apple pie, and an apple turnover, so although the poppers are not a massive departure from the other desserts, it’s great to see a third option being launched.

KFC described the new Apple Pie Poppers as: “Filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust.”

@snackolator, a food blogger on Instagram, posted the announcement and it had some fans feeling nostalgic over mini apple pies that KFC once offered, with one user commenting: “They used to have mini apple pies back in the early 2000s, they were great! Hope these are as good.”

KFC is fond of its apple-themed desserts, and these new poppers are set to make a great new addition to their chicken-heavy menu.

