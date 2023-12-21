Is Starbucks open Christmas Day? Opening hours for Christmas 2023

With so many festive goodies to indulge in over the holiday season, many people will be wondering if Starbucks will remain open on Christmas day 2023 – here’s what you need to know.

For many of us, Starbucks is a marker of the holiday season. Each year, we eagerly await the arrival of our Pumpkin Spice Latte, or our Peppermint Mocha over Christmas.

Whether you’re driving home from the holidays, and feel like a warm beverage to warm you up, or you and your family would like to call out from breakfast on Christmas morning, Starbucks is an excellent shout.

The chain also sells some great last-minute gifts for coffee lovers everywhere, such as their assortment of tumblers and gift cards.

But, will everyone’s favorite coffee chain be open on Christmas day, 2023?

The lowdown on Starbucks’ Christmas opening hours 2023

Starbucks

Unfortunately, the answer is not so simple! Whether or not Starbucks is open on Christmas day will depend on your specific location. Because Starbucks’ stores operate somewhat independently, it won’t be the same across the board.

However, it does appear that most Starbucks will open, but the hours may vary compared to regular opening times. A representative of Starbucks confirmed:

“Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. We recommend customers look for specific store hours using the Starbucks app or by visiting our store locator.”

“The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a store, check store hours, order ahead and pay.”

So there you have it, be sure to check the app or the store locator to find out all of the details on your local Starbucks.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy picking up some returning classics from the chain, as well as some exciting new additions, as Starbucks are still rolling out their full winter menu.