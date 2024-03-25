“Irate mob” of truck drivers fight police over McDonald’s french fries

A mob of truck drivers were arrested after they fought police officers in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

On March 21, five truck drivers from Ace’s Towing were involved in a heated altercation with police officers in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The incident took place in Falmouth, Virginia, where two police officers were attacked in the midst of it all.

Allegedly, the dispute began between the truck drivers and employees from McDonald’s over an order of french fries.

Though it is unknown what was wrong with their french fries, the altercation that ensued afterward has plenty of detail.

When told they’d be under arrest for trespassing, one of the drivers ran off and was tackled and handcuffed. Once he was seated inside the patrol car, Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said that’s when an “irate mob” of truck drivers surrounded the arresting officer.

During the arrests, another truck driver put an officer in a chokehold and threw him to the ground. It got so bad the officers had to use pepper spray and a taser to subdue the offenders.

After the fight settled, two officers were sent to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Once it was all said and done, only one truck driver was charged with a felony, while the remaining four drivers were charged with misdemeanors.

All five offenders were released following their arrest on a “personal recognizance” bond.