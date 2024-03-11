Internet ‘friendzones’ man after he refuses to pay for the first date

A man was put firmly in the friend zone by the whole internet, when he asked his date to split the bill, prompting her to make a quick escape.

In the TikTok in question, which has gotten over 6 million views, we can see the poster, still on his date, with a text overlay reading: “Tinder date was mad that she had to split the bill.”

In the video’s caption, he writes: “I don’t even know her and she wanted to split the bill? After SHE ordered an appetizer that I didn’t want! THIS is what it’s like dating in Miami. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED.”

Article continues after ad

She can be seen angrily tossing her card into the tray to split the bill. It then cuts to him driving her home, where she says: “I can’t believe you made us split the bill.”

“Well I mean you ordered an appetizer that I didn’t even touch, why do you, think that I should pay for…”

Article continues after ad

She chimes in saying: “Okay but you asked me out”

“I know, but you ordered something that I did -“

“You asked me out,” she says again.

“All right, I’ll just take you home and —” the video then cuts to him, still in his car, but at a later on in the journey. “All right, see ya,” he says as she can be heard leaving.

Article continues after ad

People “friendzone” guy after he tries to split the bill

The TikToker may have been expecting the internet to side with him after he posted the video, but the exact opposite happened.

“Date? Nah you’re a friend if we split the bill. Lol,” one wrote.

“If you want to split the bill then the polite thing to do would be to say that before you went ‘Hey I’d love to go out but money is a little tight can we split?’”

“These comments made me happy. I could never split the bill if it was my idea,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Common bruh, at least pay for the first date… especially if you asked, are courting her and looking to date her,” one man interjected.

Article continues after ad

Another TikToker went viral, after they ranted over a man who took them to Shake Shack for their first date.