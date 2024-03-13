Burger King customers consider career change after employee reveals wage

Burger King customers are considering a career change after a worker revealed how much they earn per hour.

Burger King, or as it is known in Australia, Hungry Jack’s, is a popular fast food chain located across the world.

And while the idea of working in a busy fast food environment, surrounded by food and heat, may not seem appealing to many, customers are now considering handing in their resumes after discovering how much money Hungry Jack’s workers make down under.

Get Ahead, a company that focuses on helping people find the perfect job, has developed a major following on TikTok. In large part due to a video series they created in which they ask people on the street to reveal their wages in an effort to make salaries more transparent across all workforces.

A recent TikTok released via the account garnering major attention from viewers all across the world after a Hungry Jack’s worker revealed he makes $32 AUD per hour.

When converted, this equates to $21 USD an hour, a figure that many have found surprisingly high for a fast food job.

As well as this, the Hungry Jack’s worker also revealed that their goal is to work their way up to a managerial position at the fast food restaurant. Stating that part of the incentive to do so is the $100,000 to $120,000 AUD paycheck. This full-time wage converts to just under $80,000 USD.

One Tikoker added, “I was a draftsman manager with 15 years experience on $30 and you’re saying I can just go to Hungry Jack’s and get $32?”

Another user highlighted just how much the wages for the restaurant chain have improved in recent years, revealing that they only made “$5 an hour” when they previously worked at a Hungry Jack’s in Australia.

Furthermore, others noted just how different the pay is for Hungry Jack’s workers in Australia in comparison to those who work at the American equivalent, Burger King.

“Yanks are crying,” wrote a third TikTok user.