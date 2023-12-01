How to get free Jack In The Box food in December
Jack In The Box announced they’ll be giving away free food every day until December 24. Here’s how to get it.
As a part of their 24 Days of Jackmas, popular fast food chain Jack In The Box have announced that they’ll be giving out a whole bunch of items that fans can purchase throughout the week.
In order to grab some of these freebies, fans simply need to sign up to become Jack Pack members. They can then use these to earn points, and in December, pick up some free food.
All fans will need to do is complete a short form on their website.
What food can I get at Jack In The Box this December?
Right up until December 24, each day of the week will have a corresponding free food item. Here’s what’s on offer:
- Sunday – Jumbo Egg Roll.
- Monday – Breakfast Jack.
- Tuesday – Two tacos
- Wednesday – Oreo Shake.
- Thursday: Jumbo Jack Burger.
- Friday – Fries (Curly, French, or Halfies).
- Saturday – Fountain drink.
The minimum spend in order to bag these items is only $1.00.
There are also some new items gracing menus at Jack In The Box during December, including Milk Tea Boba, Mini Cinnis, Girl Scout Thin Mints Shake, and the Stacked Bagel Breakfast Sandwich.
Fast food fans can also pick up a bargain at Wendy’s this holiday season, as they’ve announced the return on Wendy’s tags.