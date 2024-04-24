EntertainmentFood

Grubhub gifts engaged couple $5,000 after meeting on food delivery app

Molly Byrne
couple meets on grubhubInstagram: hannah.bullerman

After meeting through Grubhub, the food delivery app gifted a very happy couple $5,000 for their upcoming wedding.

Grubhub customer Hannah Bullerman, 25, was only looking to satisfy her craving for fried pickles, applesauce, and chicken wings when she encountered a moment that would change her life forever.

Upon her delivery, she noticed how “cute” the Grubhub driver, Alex Hoffman, 27, was. Though she told People that it is “unlike” her to make the first move, she did so anyway, saying “It was just a visceral feeling in my stomach. He just had very kind eyes.”

After Hoffman dropped off her order, Bullerman followed her intuitive feeling and texted him. “I hope you have a day as nice as your face,” she wrote. Nervous, she then threw her phone as far away from her as possible, but fortunately for her, Hoffman responded.

“Hope my service was 10 out of 10,” he said to Hoffman, including “cheesy jokes” so she knew that he was on the funnier side.

Hoffman is now encouraging others to “send that risky text.” The two are engaged and will marry in May 2025 after he proposed two years ago. Grubhub has even gifted the couple $5,000 toward their wedding plans.

couple meets on grubhubInstagram: hannah.bullerman

Hoffman also chimed in on meeting Bullerman for the first time, telling People that although he didn’t know if Bullerman meant to text him, he embraced the moment and called her efforts “nice and bold.”

Though both mentioned that neither of them was looking for a relationship at the time, Bullerman noted that it was “love at first sight.” As for Hoffman, he said he wasn’t ‘expecting’ to fall in love, but was happy he played into Bullerman’s flirtations.

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
look between your keys on keyboard trend
Entertainment
What is the viral “look between the keys” trend and why is it annoying the internet?
Molly Byrne
Asoka makeup trend
TikTok
What is the ‘Asoka’ makeup trend on TikTok?
Kawter Abed
Sour Patch kids oreo collab
Food
Oreo collab with Sour Patch Kids for wild new flavor and they’ve already gone viral
Lauren Lewis
Woman's Chick-fil-A nugget
Food
Chick-fil-A customer goes back to the store over insane shape of her chicken nugget
Lauren Lewis

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.