DoorDash customer caught off guard by confirmation photo

A DoorDash customer was left bemused after finding their photo confirmation featured them, in their own doorway picking up the food.

The convenience of DoorDash makes it a popular choice for many and typically people have no issues receiving the items they order through the app.

Although there’s been some immoral activity by Dashers in the past, delivery usually goes smoothly. This is in large part thanks to the company’s procedure that ensures Dashers send a photo confirming each delivery.

Most of the time these photos are nothing special to look at. But one customer was taken aback when the photo confirmation of her order delivery featured none other than herself.

The photo was posted to Reddit and showed the OP standing in her doorway and looking down eagerly at her order. The thread quickly garnered reactions from users, with fellow customers and other Dashers both chiming in with their own perspectives.

“I’m always hiding watching for them to leave so this doesn’t happen,” a fellow DoorDash customer confessed.

“My favorite part of the pic is your face of ‘ooooo yeah! This is [going to] be good!'” read one comment. “Homer going for a donut energy,” another agreed.

DoorDash Dashers recommend customers wait for the “order complete” message to avoid getting caught in the photo.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time a customer has been caught in an unlucky confirmation photo. Dashers were quick to point out that there’s only so much they can do when they snap an unlucky photo. One Dasher said, “I mean you can’t really retake it. We don’t keep the pic so…”

Another Dasher offered a more thorough explanation and some advice for those who don’t want to get snapped while grabbing their midnight snack; “Customers: Sometimes we have trouble uploading the photo and we gotta come back to take a manual shot for when we’re in better reception. Please wait for the delivery completed message.”