Customer found making a whole sandwich at Target and TikTok is impressed

A customer entered one of the aisles at Target to find that somebody had left a homemade sandwich station. TikTok were impressed by the innovation.

In a TikTok video that’s gained over 1 million views, a user called Monique pulled out her phone to record one of the aisles at Target, finding a peculiar sight in the process.

We see a close-up of an aisle that’s filled with toilet paper and tissue. Then, in a cleared-out area, we see a bag of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread, alongside an open bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and a package of Kraft Singles, and deli meat ham.

“Not somebody made a whole sandwich in Target…. With the chips,” she can be heard saying, as she refers to the discarded items.

TikTok impressed by customer’s makeshift sandwich

After the video was posted on the platform, it gained a slew of commwnets who were impressed by the ingenious hack.

“Hell …I understand lol,” one joked.

While many others thought it was the video’s poster who made the mystery sandwich. “I’m dead over here screaming because you know it was really you,” said one. “Girl you did this,” another concurred.

Some speculated that the store looked more like Walmart than Target: “TARGET?! IN TARGET? Naaaah she must got it confused with Walmart.”

“Not in Target, that’s Walmart behavior,” another agreed.

The mystery sandwich maker has not been uncovered and no one is owning up to it, but they’d probably make a fine Subway chef.