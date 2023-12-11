Burger King release bizarre new human dog bed

Burger King has released a bizarre new human dog bed that fans can curl up and take a nap in.

There have undoubtedly been some strange new fast food releases in 2023. The Taco Bell SOS kit designed for college students was one of them, coming complete with stain resistant sheets to enjoy the food in bed.

But, Burger King might take the cake this year for bizarre seasonal releases, as they’ve announced that they’ll be selling a human dog bed.

The bed itself is shaped like a burger, and has the Burger King logo on the side. Teaming up with Plufl, who were the first company to introduce human dog beds, they will be priced at $200.

People excited about Burger King’s human dog bed

Under an Instagram post that featured an image of a woman lying on the human dog bed, people were quick to comment on the new release.

Despite the seemingly bizarre nature of the product, most people were excited to see it arrive in stores.

“Tbh this would be great to travel with if you don’t have a bed available,” one said, commenting on the practicality of the bed.

Many tagged their respective partners, stating “I wanna cuddle in this human dog bed from @burgerking.”

The product is currently on sale, and will be throughout December while stocks last.