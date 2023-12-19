All Fast Food Chains open on Christmas 2023

Wondering which fast food food chains are open during 2023? We’ve got the answers.

Whether your family tradition consists of making a grand dinner together, or heading to your local fast-food restaurant for a blow out meal, it’s good to know which chains will be open during the festive season. After all, you’ll want to make the most of the holiday menus from some of your favorite brands, like Chipotle, Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

Thankfully, many popular chains will be open this Christmas, so if you’re travelling back to your hometown and need to grab a quick bite to eat, you’re covered.

List of Fast Food Chains Open On Christmas 2023

Wendy’s

Below, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all of the chains open on Christmas Day 2023. You’ll be able to pick up everything from burgers, to wings, to doughnuts, and tacos.

Arby’s Bob Evans Buffalo Wild Wings Chipotle Cracker Barrel Dunkin’ Starbucks Waffle House Romano’s Macaroni Grill Benihana Buca Di Beppo Jimmy John’s

Please remember to check your local store’s opening hours, as they may vary from store to store.

You can also take advantage of some of the biggest brand’s festive menus before Christmas time, as several chains have announced some exciting additions.