4/20 food deals & discounts: Dunkin’, Jack in the Box, Popeyes and more

With 4/20 coming up, here are the great deals you can grab at fast-food restaurants to get a handle on those munchies.

April 20 is a day when people who are partial to some cannabis can celebrate, especially in the United States. In those states where weed is legal, groups of people get together in public spaces to smoke together and, before long, the munchies will kick in.

With more and more states legalizing the consumption of cannabis, 4/20 deals at big chains are on the rise. There are so many 4/20 food deals available that you’ll find it hard to choose, but here are the restaurants that have got you covered with some deals and freebies:

Article continues after ad

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s Jimmy John’s Deliciously Dope Dime Bag

Jimmy John’s likes to celebrate “the highest of unofficial holidays” in a big way, and this year they have dropped the Deliciously Dope Dime Bag. This $10 meal is designed to quell the munchies with a ham and provolone sandwich topped with jalapeño mayo and pickles. C

Article continues after ad

ustomers will also get a fudge chocolate brownie and a serving of Jimmy’s chips.

&pizza

This pizza chain is doing a week of deals and discounts for the unofficial holiday. They’ve called it “Daze of Stonemas.”

They have launched a Munchies Bundle for $20 where customers get a pizza, a portion of knots, a drink, and a dessert. On top of that, the deals throughout the week are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Tuesday: 42.0% off any pie

Wednesday: $4.20 off one pie

Thursday: $4.20 garlic knots

Friday: $4.20 off orders of $20 or more

Saturday: $4.20 select pies all day with free &pizza rolling papers

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Grab your free cold brew on April 20

Coincidentally, 4/20 falls on the same day as National Cold Brew Day, and Dunkin’ is giving away a free cold brew (with any toppings and syrups that you would like) to all Dunkin’ Rewards members.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box have launched a whole Pineapple Express range for the big day. On top of this, Jack in the Box have teamed up with Weedmaps, (a marketplace that connects consumers with dispensaries) to roll out Jack in the Box Edible Assortment Food Trucks in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco on 20 April.

Article continues after ad

Each food truck will be giving out free Edible Assortments, featuring fan-favorite items, on top of the Pineapple Express Shake, to the first 100 people.

Article continues after ad

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeye’s launch a munchies menu

Popeyes is offering a Munchies Menu throughout the weekend. An aptly priced $4.20 chicken sandwich deal will also be available. Download the Popeyes app to get full use of the deals on offer.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Ike’s has teamed up with Weedmaps and launched a sandwich called “The THC”. This sandwich doesn’t contain any of the actual stuff, but it does contain Turkey, honey, and Flaming Hot Cheetos in a toasted hoagie.

On the day, rewards members will get $4.20 off the menu price of the THC sandwich.

Buffalo Wild Wings

TripAdvisor Grab some chicken wings to beat those munchies

Chicken wings are a must for when you’re getting those cravings, and Buffalo Wild Wings knows it well. Customers who order online or via the app will get six wings for $10 when ordering takeout or delivery.

Article continues after ad

Smashburger

Smashburger has a great deal for you and your friends to enjoy on April 20. You can buy four single-patty classic burgers for $20.

Article continues after ad

Wienerschnitzel

Weinerschnitzel Wienerschnitzel’s new brownie shake

On 4/20, Wienerschnitzel lovers can grab a free brownie shake with in-store and online orders with the code Munchies. Stoners can quench their thirst properly — with ice cream.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks refers to this day as “National Munchies Day” and therefore they’ll be offering a free “munchie” with each purchase. Customers can get free cheese bites, fried pickles of queso, and chips with any meal.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Bubbakoo Burritos This Mexican restaurant has some great deals on the big day

This Mexican-fusion restaurant is offering customers free churros with the purchase of an entrée at all of its locations nationwide.

Article continues after ad

On April 20, you can order them between 3.00 pm and (you guessed it) 4.20 pm.

Carl’s Jr.

Throughout the week customers can enjoy Carl’s Jr’s burgers for just $5 when they order via the app. Plus, they are offering a BOGO deal on their Famous Star Burger & Cheese on April 20.

This may not be a deal officially designed for 4/20, but it will certainly hit the spot.

Del Taco

Del Taco Del Taco’s 4/20 food deal

On 4/20 weekend (April 19-21), you can get free delivery when you place a $15 delivery order. Also, you can get eight snack tacos for just $4.20.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll need to be a member of the Del Yeah! rewards program to get these offers

Article continues after ad

Red Lobster

Again, not a deal specifically designed for 4/20, but maybe you’re someone who craves lobster when you get the munchies. At Red Lobster, you can order the “Shrimp Your Way 3 for $20” special to get three shrimp flavors for just $20.

Plus, they’re offering a new “buy one, take one deal” — you buy an entree in-restaurant and get a Linguini Alfredo to take home for just $6.