World First FFXIV Omega Protocol run in question as winners used Plugins

Final Fantasy XIV’s The Omega Protocol has finally been cleared, however, the world’s first run has been put into question after a player revealed they were zooming out far more than the game allowed thanks to the use of a third-party plugin.

Final Fantasy XIV’s ultimates are always huge spectacles, offering extremely difficult content for only the most competent of players. The most recent ultimate, The Omega Protocol recounts the raid series of Omega, and is arguably the most challenging ultimate Square Enix has released thus far.

As such it’s taken many days and dozens of hours for raiders to progress through the fight, and even now, most raid groups are yet to clear.

The World’s First group called UNNAMED_ took to Twitter after the clear on 31st January 2023 at 3:34 JST.

UNNAMED_ also shared a clip of their run on YouTube, which immediately came under scrutiny after players saw a team member by the name of ‘Dragoon’ was able to zoom out much further than what the game usually allows. This was the work of a plugin, which in the FFXIV is a highly controversial topic.

Plugins are directly against Final Fantasy XIV’s terms of service, and the game director Naoki Yoshida has stated that “Players who are determined to be using third-party tools will have their accounts suspended, or permanently banned for repeat offenses.”

However, these rules are not strictly enforced to the point where Square Enix actively searches for plugin users. Players still use plugins in Final Fantasy XIV, particularly for things such as cosmetics or model modification, as well as tools like Advanced Combat Tracker for combat and damage logs.

Oftentimes, players even use plugins to solve issues that the game has, such as allowing for more waymark presets. The issue only arises when players are found actively using them or talking about them in-game, and so plugins have become a sort of cultural taboo for the MMO.

Plugins are generally thought to be fine by the community but have definitely been brought into question when it comes to World First races. In both the previous ultimate and The Omega Protocol, teams have been using plugins to gain certain advantages in the race to the top.

We’re still yet to receive official confirmation about UNNAMED_’s clear of The Omega Protocol from Square Enix, but their accomplishment has definitely sparked a debate on whether or not plugins belong in Final Fantasy XIV.