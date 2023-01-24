FFXIV The Omega Protocol: release date, start time & everything we know

With the release of patch 6.31 closely on the horizon, we’ll be receiving the next ultimate fight in Final Fantasy XIV, so here’s everything we know so far.

Ultimates are the pinnacle of fights in Final Fantasy XIV, they offer spectacle, challenge, and often epic story moments that never fail to dazzle the player base.

In patch 6.11 we received Dragonsong Reprise, an ultimate based on the main scenario, and the after patches of Heavensward. Now in 6.31, following up on the new 6.3 Gods Revels update, we’ll be getting the newest ultimate, The Omega Protocol (TOP) which will likely be based on the Omegascape raid series released with Stormblood.

From its release date to a rundown of what we can expect, here’s everything you need to know.

The Omega Protocol will be available after the scheduled maintenance on 23rd, January 2023, with a 2 AM PST start time. The completion time of the maintenance however is subject to change but will not be released anytime sooner than that.

Below is a full look at when The Omega Protocol kicks off in your local time zone.

REGION/ TIMEZONE THE OMEGA PROTOCOL START TIME Pacific Time (PT) 2 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Mexico (CST) 4 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Easter Time (ET) 5 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Canada (EST) 5 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Brazil (BRT) 7 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th London (GMT) 10 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Berlin (CET) 11 AM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Moscow (MSK) 1 PM – Tuesday, Jan 24th India (IST) 3.30 PM – Tuesday, Jan 24th China (CST) 6 PM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Japan (JST) 7 PM – Tuesday, Jan 24th Melbourne (AEDT) 9 PM – Tuesday, Jan 24th

FFXIV The Omega Protocol Unlocking Requirements

Like other ultimates, The Omega Protocol will require the player to have cleared the raid tier in which it was released.

For The Omega Protocol, this will be clearing Abyssos: The Eighth Circle on Savage Difficulty. Once cleared, players can speak to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X: 13, Y: 14) to unlock The Omega Protocol.

The Omega Protocol Item Level Requirements in FFXIV

The Omega Protocol will have an item level of 635, with a minimum item level requirement of 630 to enter.

Players will either need to use gear from the Abyssos: Savage set or the Augmented Lunar Envoy set to achieve this item level, meaning that you’ll need to be prepared if you want to head into this fight.

In patch 6.4 players will be able to receive gear of higher item level through easier means like dungeons and trials, which should allow more players to enter into the fight.

DPS requirements will likely be tight throughout this fight, so players should ensure that their gear is of top-notch quality if they’re looking to clear it.

Square Enix Dungeons are a good form of higher item-level equipment.

The Omega Protocol Theme in FFXIV

The Omega Protocol will likely fit the theme of the Omegascape raids. They will likely reference not only bosses and enemies from this raid series, but will also have returning mechanics from them.

We do have general confirmation that we will be fighting at least Omega from Alphascape V3.0 and Omega-M/ Omega-F from Alphascape V4.0.

Yoshi-P was able to give us a brief look at the first phase of The Omega Protocol, showcasing the first mechanic involving tethers and soaks.

The Omega Protocol Preparation

Every Ultimate fight in Final Fantasy XIV is extremely difficult and it’s likely The Omega Protocol, so players should be prepared before heading in.

Looking to clear the ultimate for yourself? Here are a few things you should do in preparation.

Form/ Join a Static

Statics are the baseline for clearing hard content within Final Fantasy XIV. Statics are a group of players that agree to meet up a certain amount of times per week and progress through the fight together.

There are several types of statics, casual, midcore, and hardcore, these refer to the amount of time the static is willing to spend progressing a fight per week. Ensuring you find a static that you’re comfortable with is vitally important, as you’ll be spending a good amount of time together progressing the fight.

There are several websites and discord servers you can utilize to find statics, alternatively, Free Companies or FCs can have statics that are looking for players as well.

Prepare Gear

Since the minimum item level of The Omega Protocol is locked at 630 item level, you’ll need to have cleared Abyssos: Savage for gear. Players can also buy item level 620 gear from Radz-At-Han for Tomestones of Causality, and slowly upgrade them to item level 630 using Radiant Materials.

Study the Fights

As The Omega Protocol is based on the Omega raid series, it’s likely there will be mechanics and bosses reprised. Therefore, it’s good preparation to understand what each enemy could potentially have as a mechanic by clearing the Omega raid tiers on the Savage difficulty.

As time passes and the ultimate is cleared, there’ll be strategies developed by groups that can be followed, these strategies are worth studying as a proven method of clearing the fight.