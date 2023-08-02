Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: 7.0 expansion release date, new jobs, MSQ, more

The next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the popular MMO. With a new MSQ, locations, story, and jobs, here’s everything we currently know about the FFXIV 7.0 expansion, Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV is nearing the conclusion of its Endwalker expansion. Now that the game’s first major story arc has been fully completed, Square Enix is looking to branch out once again and set sail for new adventures. This newest escapade comes in the form of the Dawntrail expansion, which was recently announced at this year’s FanFest in Las Vegas.

Dawntrail is the start of a brand new story for FFXIV, so it’s a good idea to learn what exactly the new expansion entails. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the 7.0 expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV, Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be released sometime during the Summer of 2024. We don’t have the exact dates at the moment but more information will surely be released as we reach closer to its launch.

MSQ and Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

As showcased in the teaser trailer for the expansion, it seems that the Warrior of Light and friends will be traveling to Erenville’s homeland, the land of Yok Tural.

According to the keynote, The Warrior of Light will be asked to aid in a rite of succession to help determine Tural’s next ruler. Accompanied by Alisaie, Alphinaud, and Erenville, they’ll travel across the Indigo Deep, little do they know that most of the Scions are already there.

The New World will offer a bunch of new zones for players to explore and progress the main story through.

The FFXIV team has revealed 3 new zones that will be coming in Dawntrail, as well as one of the tribes that inhabit the land. These are the forests of Yak T’el, the southern side of Yok Tural, Urqopacha, and the newest hub city of Tuliyollal.

New Jobs in FFXIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail will also bring two new jobs into the fray for FFXIV. These have been confirmed to be both DPS classes with a melee and a ranged magic class.

We don’t know quite what these jobs will be, but many players have speculated that the melee will be some form of Dex-based melee job that has some relevance to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. A popular opinion of the FFXIV player base is that a Pirate class that can dual-wield weapons may be on the horizon.

Far less is known about the magic DPS. Some have taken the TMNT hint from Yoshi-P as a Pictomancer class, whilst others believe the magical class will be based on damage over time effects.

Level cap increase in FFXIV Dawntrail

Like previous expansions, Dawntrail will increase the level cap up to 100 for players who own the expansion. This means all currently existing jobs will also receive new actions and abilities as they level up, including combat and crafter and gatherer jobs.

FFXIV Dawntrail expansion brings new content

In terms of content, players can look forward to the same form of content that we’re used to. Dawntrail will include:

New main scenario questline

New dungeons (likely 6 as per previous expansions)

New trials (likely 3 as per previous expansions)

New 8 man raid

New alliance raid

New ultimate raid

New Tribe: The Pelupelu

PvP update

Blue Mage update

Golden Saucer update

Graphical Updates in FFXIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail will also be launching with the graphical updates that have been previously mentioned by game director Naoki Yoshida. The keynote showcased a bit of these new changes with the lighting being one of the more noticeable effects. Yoshida also spoke about how the team is emphasizing “screen-wide aesthetic appeal”, meaning they’re focusing on updating everything in the game, as opposed to individual characters.

The director did mention that not all of these updates will be coming at once, but what you do see in Dawntrail will be a good representation of what’s to come.

Quality of Life Updates in FFXIV Dawntrail

Alongside the major features, the team also mentioned a few quality-of-life updates that should improve player experience. These include: