Final Fantasy 14 player makes free company house based on old platformers

A Final Fantasy 14 player made a free company house based on old platformers, with each room being a different jumping puzzle.

If there’s anything Final Fantasy XIV is known for, it has to be its player base. Fans of the hit MMORPG are known to be some of the nicest out there, creating a welcoming environment for players of all interests to join in. This can be considered in far contrast to other MMO communities which can be far more hardcore and prejudiced.

Part of the friendly community can be attributed to the game’s casual nature, where the endgame isn’t about the toughest battles, but instead the best fashion and housing. Many Final Fantasy XIV players don’t partake in extreme, savage, or ultimate battles. Instead, a good proportion of the player base prefers to perfect an outfit or build their dream home for their Warrior of Light.

Player housing is easily one of the most complex and creative systems within Final Fantasy XIV. Crafting a beautiful house can take hours on end, with players needing to source their own furniture for their humble abode. Not only do they need to gather the furniture, but they’ll also have to find an aesthetically pleasing way of placing them. However, some have taken housing above and beyond just a house.

Final Fantasy 14 player creates jumping puzzles based on retro platformers

Final Fantasy XIV content creator ChilliFarmer stumbled across one of the most unique houses in all of Eorzea. A free company house dedicated purely to jumping puzzles based on old platformers. From Mario to PacMan, the FC house is stocked to the brim with jumping puzzles galore, all ready for players to take on.

For those interested in visiting this mystical abode, you’ll need to be on the North American Aether Data Centre. This particular FC home can be found at Empyreum on Sargatanasm, Ward 17 Plot 2.