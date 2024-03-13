FFXIV director reveals FFVII crossover is being held back on one condition

The Final Fantasy XIV director has revealed that a crossover with FFVII is being held back due to the ongoing remakes.

Final Fantasy XIV is no stranger to collaboration. The game is filled to the brim with references to pop culture, gaming, and other titles from the series. That’s not to mention the heap of other crossover events with games like Fall Guys, Final Fantasy XI, and Final Fantasy XV.

FFXIV players know that we have one more collab event along the way, with the recent Hatchingtide and Little Ladies’ Day events being combined to make space. FFXVI will be coming to MMO, featuring a new mount, a new minion, and much more.

This has players wondering if we’ll ever see the potential of an FFVII crossover. Fortunately, Naoki Yoshida has revealed they’re on the same page, but they’re waiting for the game’s remakes to be completed.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV will be having its collaboration event with FFXVI soon.

“Simply put, my personal wish is to approach [Final Fantasy 7] in earnest, but with the FF7 Remake series in development, I don’t want to get in their way,” the dev revealed in an interview with PCGamer.

“I would be very happy if we could do something together after the Remake series is completed, and I’d like to ask players to support the FF7 Remake series as well so that this can happen as soon as possible!”

This means there’s definitely potential down the line for collaboration, especially with the Dawntrail alliance raid series Echos of Vana’diel being a direct reference to Final Fantasy XI.

However with how far in advance the team is working on content in Final Fantasy XIV, even when the remakes for FFVII finish, we probably won’t see any of it for quite some time.