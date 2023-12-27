FF7 Advent Children returning to theaters ahead of Rebirth launch

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is coming to theaters in the USA and Japan before the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, with a new short to lead into the game’s release.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children is the cinematic sequel to the original Final Fantasy VII. This action-packed movie is set several years after Sephiroth was defeated, with a new threat arriving that must be stopped by Cloud Strife and the members of Avalanche.

The ending of the Final Fantasy VII Remake established that the game is set in a new timeline from the original game. Despite this, the developers of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have confirmed that Advent Children is still canon, raising all kinds of questions about the story’s direction.

The fact that Advent Children is still canon means that there’s an incentive for Square Enix to re-release the film on modern platforms. To this end, fans will get the chance to see it in theaters, but only in certain regions.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is coming to US & Japanese theaters in February 2024

Square Enix previously announced that Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete will be in Japan’s theaters in February 2024. According to Final Weapon, the film will come to select US theaters on February 21 (English dub) and February 22 (Japanese subtitles.)

There’s currently no word regarding an EU or UK release, though there’s a strong chance these will go ahead, even if restricted to a few cinemas.

The showings of Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete will also come with a new short promoting Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which launches on February 29. This short will feature interviews with the developers and gameplay footage of the upcoming sequel.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Complete is actually the Blu-Ray version of the film, which features over thirty minutes of extra footage. The movie also features some alterations, such as Zack Fair’s design being altered to match his appearance in Crisis Core.

If Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy VII Advent Children back, then there’s a chance it could be relevant to the events of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. How this will work remains to be seen, but it could mean we’ll see flash-forwards to events that happen much later in the story.

