Fallout 76’s new update promises storm-chasing action and electrifying Ghouls

Brianna Reeves
fallout 76 updateBethesda Softworks

Skyline Valley is the next Fallout 76 update, which will invite players to explore new areas and a mysterious vault inhabited by Ghouls.

Bethesda Game Studios has announced new content for Fallout 76 in the form of Skyline Valley. The update will boast additional quests, locations inspired by the Shenandoah region, and another type of public event when it arrives on an unspecified date in June 2024.

In a preview video, Creative Director Jon Rush noted that expanding the map southward allowed developers to integrate explorable real-world locales such as Mary’s Rock Tunnel and Skyline Drive, both set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

The expansion further opened the door for severe weather conditions like electrical storms. Players who follow the storm to its epicenter will find Vault 63, a hidden vault populated by Ghouls and governed by Overseer Hugo Stoltz.

Since he’s a Ghoul, Hugo’s electrifying personality may seem a bit strange but it’s no mistake. Fallout 76’s Skyline Valley update will add a “new electrified Ghoul type” to the mix known as The Lost.

Rush described The Lost as beings who “dwell in their own skewed reality, unable to communicate outside to others.” Still, these Ghouls will prove fierce as they fight to defend themselves by any means. Hugo, however, represents an “outlier” because of reasons players will discover as they work to either betray or befriend the mysterious Vault 63 Overseer.

Other new enemies include Storm Goliaths, three robo-brains created by Vault 63 dwellers for protection purposes.

Finally, Fallout 76 players can also look forward to Skyline Valley’s new public event, Dangerous Pastimes. The event will place users in the role of storm chasers who must power a massive lightning rod to kickstart an electrical light show.

Skyline Valley arrives this June, serving as Fallout 76’s 19th major update after the release of America’s Playground in March. The new update also comes on the heels of the Fallout franchise’s resurgence following its successful adaptation into an Amazon TV series.

