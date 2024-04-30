Fallout 76 April 30 patch notes: QoL improvements, bug fixes, more

Amid a resurgence fueled by the Fallout show’s success, Fallout 76 has received a new update. Here’s what the April 30, 2024 patch does.

The recent success of Prime Video’s Fallout series has led to a resurgence of all things Fallout. This includes Fallout 76, the long-running multiplayer RPG that’s been evolving since its 2018 release.

Fallout 76 has come a long way since launch, and the latest patch, released on April 30, 2024, fixes even more bugs to improve the overall experience. Here’s everything the update, also called version 1.7.11.12, does.

Fallout 76’s April 30 update mostly consists of bug fixes, some of which mend quests that were not working properly like Opportunity Knocking, Sins of the Father, and Secrets Revealed.

The update also addresses various issues with the Cremator weapon introduced in March 2024’s America’s Playground update, which the devs admit “released with a bug that made it stronger than we intended it to be due to the way damage was calculated with its explosion.”

In addition, there are a couple of new quality-of-life features, such as a Max option when making purchases, inventory scrollbar improvements, and an “Ammo Per Shot” stat entry for weapons.

Overall, this is a small update, but one that balances one of the game’s newer additions and smooths out some bugs.

Bethesda

Bethesda’s patch notes can be found here.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Power Armor to be listed in English instead of the correct localized language

Fixed an issue where the Garrahan Mining Poster was not present at the Rusty Pick or Camden Park

Opportunity Knocking: Fixed an issue which could cause the quest to disappear after relogging.

Deep Space Alien Jetpack is now properly craftable for T51 Power Armor

Sins of the Father : Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation.

: Fixed an issue which would block the quest if a dialogue scene between Abbie and Antonio was exited during a specific part of the conversation. Fixed an issue where the Cremator was not listed at Legendary Exchange Machines

Fixed an issue where the player could ask Abbie Russo a question about Vin that did not properly reflect the final outcomes of Sins of the Father.

Players who previously unlocked them should now be able to craft the Poker & BlackJack Tables

Sins of the Father : Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player.

: Fixed an issue which could prevent Antonio from speaking to the player. Rustic Helvetian Camp Kit has had the expected walls and windows added to it.

The Favorites menu hotkeys are now usable while the wheel is visible.

Fixed an issue where gold bullion vendors Regs and Smiley were not enabled for some players who completed Secrets Revealed.

Tesla Rifles will now drop correctly from the Battle Bot Event

Father Winter Helmet should now have T-45 standard Stats, Description, Weight, and Levels should be standardized now.

Fancy Revolver should now properly display its unique fancy skin

Fixed an issue where Small Presents were not dropping contextual ammo

Fixed weather stations not being able to be placed in a camp workshop located very close to a public workshop.

Fixed modern home kitchen sink not being able to snap to other modern home items on a foundation

Secrets Revealed : Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest.

: Fixed an issue where Meg, Gail, Ra-Ra, Johnny, and Lou could be missing from the Crater Core after the completion of the quest. Lights now function properly on the Devils Wings Jetpack

Fixed several paints that were no longer updating the dynamic name of modified Power Armor pieces.

Speculative fix for items in the Cryo-freezer randomly selling for 0 caps in the vendor.

Big Boss Advertisement Poster no longer turns into a Mothman poster when broken.

Fire Rate now shows increase/decrease arrows when comparing potential mods to what players have currently equipped.

Story Time now properly removes itself from the PipBoy if you kill Miss Nanny.

Fixed an issue with Buried Treasure not properly completing.

Players are no longer blocked from completing Honor Bound if they exit the conversation with Vin and Gene.

Scrolling the mouse-wheel down now properly shrinks selected body parts in the character generator.

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

Added a Max option when buying from and selling to NPCs

World Activity list now sorts alphabetically

Improved behavior of the inventory scrollbar

Added a new “Ammo Per Shot” stat entry to weapons

WEAPONS

Made several adjustments to the Cremator and its mods Dev Note : The Cremator released with a bug that made it stronger than we intended it to be due to the way damage was calculated with its explosion. Players who had certain perks and mods on it did much higher damage than intended. We’ve fixed that bug, which has decreased the damage for that specific setup, but we made multiple tweaks and changes to buff it in different ways. Now, the Damage Over Time (DoT) should be a force to be reckoned with.



SEASONAL EVENTS