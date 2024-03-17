SportsF1

Australian Grand Prix: How to watch, start time, TV channel & more

Matt Hobkinson
Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand PrixAssociated Press

Formula 1 goes Down Under this weekend as the 20 drivers gear up for the Australian Grand Prix at the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen will be looking to make it three successive wins, after the Dutchman picked up where he left off last season with victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old led home another Red Bull 1-2, with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc rounding off the podium positions.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, had a race to forget after he finished down in ninth. The seven-time world champion came home ahead of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who Williams F1 star Alex Albon believed was the beneficiary of a gaping flaw in the sport’s approach to in-race penalties.

Here is all you need to know ahead of lights out in Australia.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The race gets under way on Sunday, March 24 at 4am GMT, 12am ET and 9pm PT (Saturday, March, 23).

What time is qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the race takes place on Saturday, March 24 at 5am GMT, 1am ET and 10pm PT (Friday, March, 22).

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV?

Viewers in the UK can watch the race live on Sky Sports, while those in the US can catch the action on ESPN.

Who is the reigning F1 champion?

Max Verstappen topped the drivers’ standings for Red Bull last year – his third title in a row.

2024 F1 Drivers’ Standings

PositionDriverTeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenRed Bull251
2Sergio PerezRed Bull036
3Charles LeclercFerrari028
4George RussellMercedes018
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren016
6Carlos SainzFerrari015
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin012
8Lando NorrisMcLaren012
9Lewis HamiltonMercedes08
10Oliver BearmanFerrari06
11Nico HulkenbergHaas01
12Lance StrollAston Martin01
13Alex AlbonWilliams00
14Zhou GuanyuSauber00
15Kevin MagnussenHaas00
16Daniel RicciardoRB00
17Esteban OconAlpine00
18Yuki TsunodaRB00
19Logan SargeantWilliams00
20Valtteri BottasSauber00
21Pierre GaslyAlpine00

2024 F1 Constructors’ Standings

PositionTeamWinsPoints
1Red Bull287
2Ferrari049
3McLaren028
4Mercedes026
5Aston Martin013
6Haas01
7Williams00
8Sauber00
9RB00
10Alpine00

