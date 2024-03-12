F1 star raises concerns over new loophole for “guaranteed points”

Williams F1 star Alex Albon has shared his concerns over a loophole for “guaranteed points” after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen took advantage of an in-race penalty to help his teammate secure a points finish.

Magnussen was handed a 10-second penalty by stewards after he made contact with Albon during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dane then proceeded to overtake Yuki Tsunoda by leaving the track, going on to slow down the rest of the cars behind him.

This opened up a sufficient pitstop window for Haas teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, allowing him to stop without losing positions.

Albon worried over F1 strategy for “guaranteed points”

Hulkenberg went on to claim a P10 finish, securing a vital point for Haas, moving them ahead of Williams in the constructors’ standings.

Albon has now admitted his frustrations at what he sees as a soft penalty being handed out for a strategy that can “guarantee” a team points.

“Why wouldn’t you do that everywhere?” he told Autosport after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “I don’t think five to 10 seconds is correct. I think it needs to be you must return the position back, and just leave it like that.”

“You saw it this weekend [in Jeddah],” he added. “I think any team would do the same thing, if you sacrifice one driver for guaranteed points.

“Maybe the top teams won’t do it. But the midfield teams who need to take points at any opportunity, you would do it every single time.

“I think you might see more drivers doing it just to guarantee a teammate to have points.”

