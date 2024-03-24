Fernando Alonso blamed for freak accident at Australian Grand Prix

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic required medical attention at the Australian Grand Prix after debris from Fernando Alonso’s car driving over the gravel flew off and hit her in the eye.

During qualifying for the F1 race in Melbourne, Alonso went off track at the Albert Park Circuit and ran over the gravel, kicking up stones and dust.

Dokic, watching on, was hit in the eye by the debris and although unharmed from the incident, shared a video on her Instagram of her receiving medical treatment.

Alongside the video she wrote: “When you go to the Formula One weekend at the Australian Grand Prix and a car going off track happens right in front of you, literally and all the rock debris flies right into your eye.

“Fernando Alonso ran off track and the rock debris that you see flying off the back wheels [in the video] went straight into my right eye.

“Had to get treated for it but all good. Just a bloodshot and scratched eye. I will survive.”

Unfortunately for Alonso, that was not the only incident that he would be involved in during the grand prix weekend.

On the final lap of the race, Alonso braked earlier than usual at Turn 6 and caused George Russell, following closely behind in his Mercedes, to crash.

The Spaniard was given a 20-second penalty for “potentially dangerous driving” as he dropped down to eighth place.

Speaking about the incident after the race, Alonso said: “I wanted to maximise my exit speed from Turn 6 to defend against him [Russell]. That’s what any racing driver would do, and I didn’t feel it was dangerous.

“It’s disappointing to get a penalty from the stewards for what was hard but fair racing.”