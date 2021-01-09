Logo
Tetris legend Jonas Neubauer passes away aged 39

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:32 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 13:58

by Luke Edwards
jonas neubauer on computer
Jonas Neubauer

Seven-time Tetris World Champion Jonas Neubauer died at the age of 39 on January 4 after a sudden medical emergency.

The American, an icon of the game, won seven of the first eight Classic Tetris World Championships (CTWC) between 2010 and 2017, finishing as runner-up in 2014 and 2018.

His influence extended far beyond his achievements in the game, as he inspired the competitors around him. In a 2018 interview with VICE, now two-time World Champion Joseph Saelee said: “I would say most of my gameplay is based off Jonas’s gameplay. I try to play exactly like him for the most part.”

Jonas was also a popular Twitch streamer, with 25k followers. Such was his greatness, he went viral in 2018 after accidentally breaking the then world record for quickest time to reach 300,000 points, achieving the feat in 1 minute and 57 seconds.

Tributes pour in for Jonas Neubauer

News of his passing was announced on his Twitter account on January 9. The message said: “He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.”

The news sent shockwaves around the world of esports and gaming, with tributes pouring in to commemorate Jonas and his achievements.

Tetris paid tribute, writing “Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.”

Joseph Saelee, who stunned Jonas to win the 2018 CTWC, left a simple message that said: “Rest In Peace, Jonas.”

TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura said: “I only had the opportunity to meet him once, but he was a very kind person who had a great enthusiasm for all games from tetris to chess and beyond.”

Chris Higgins, director of the documentary ‘Best of Five: The Tetris Champions’, described him as a “loyal son, great husband, staunch friend.”

One fan has created a digital card, free for all to sign, which will be sent to Jonas’ family, with the opportunity for people to leave a message to one of the greats of esports.

Griffin Johnson flexes insane 4 month body transformation

Published: 9/Jan/2021 12:19

by Georgina Smith
Griffin Johnson whilst vlogging on YouTube
YouTube: Griffin Johnson

Fans of TikTok star Griffin Johnson were stunned after seeing a picture from before and after his body transformation side by side, revealing some drastic results in a little over four months.

21-year-old Griffin Johnson has become an online sensation over the past year, particularly on TikTok, currently with over 10 million followers on the platform. Like many popular TikTokers, he generally posts lip-sync and dance content, as well as the occasional bit of comedy.

Griffin hangs out with some of the other hugely popular TikTokers such as Sway House’s Bryce Hall and Noah Beck, and it’s not uncommon to see those stars along with many others share clips of them working out in vlogs, and social media posts.

Griffin Johnson taking break from dating amid Dixie split
YouTube: Griffin Johnson
Griffin also uploads occasionally on his YouTube channel.

While it seemed like Griffin has always been a part of the gym lifestyle alongside Bryce and the others, fans were shocked when they compared images of the star’s body from just a few months ago to his body now, seeing a total transformation in that time.

The TikToker described the transformation as being from “the beginning of summer till now,” though in another reply clarifies that it was actually from the end of summer that he began the grind, a fairly short amount of time for the progress he was able to make.

In the before picture he appeared relatively small in frame compared to the more recent picture, which shows his broader shoulders and more defined muscles.

Back in October Griffin let his fans in on the process by sharing a video of him working out with the caption, “I got tired of being small,” and it’s safe to say that he met his goal, as only a few months later he looks totally different.

 

In another reply asking him how much he can bench now compared to back then, the star replied, “back then like 165 compared to 285 now,” just going to show how crazy the process has been.

Fans were certainly impressed by the drastic difference, and it seemed that many hadn’t even realized how crazy the difference is, and it’s only looking back through pictures that they see how far he’s come.