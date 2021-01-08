Logo
Adam Fitch: Esports fans don’t exist

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:30

by Adam Fitch
BLAST

The agreed-upon definition of esports is a form of competition using video games and in 2021 it’s almost unanimously adopted across the industry, but there may be something counter-productive with the premise of being an ‘esports fan.’

The early years of competitive video games saw plenty of tentative, widespread naming conventions for the industry that was being built from the ground-up. In the past five or so years, ‘esports’ became the de facto umbrella term for the dozens of games that are played competitively.

It’s handy to have a colloquial term for the industry for several obvious reasons, I’d not debate that. I do believe it doesn’t matter too much what the term we collectively agree upon is, as long as it’s not offensive or overly-complex, though.

What I believe may matter in the future is the use of ‘esports fans’ — effectively generalizing and collating a wide range of sub-communities. There are circumstances where this isn’t harmful at all but it’s not helpful when trying to understand the demographics that support those that comprise the industry.

London Royal Ravens hosting their home series event
Call of Duty League
Call of Duty fans are generally unrecognizable when compared to League of Legends fans.

Mischaracterization helps nobody

Esports is segmented by nature, much like the music industry or traditional sports. There are different genres that are unique in nature, thus appealing to people in different ways. There are strategic titles that fall under the banners of real-time strategy, shooters, fighting games, MOBAs, battle royale, and so on.

Each genre stands on its own for a reason; games under a particular banner all share characteristics. Let’s delve into a scenario. 22-year-old Tim is a fan of Call of Duty, he enjoys the shooter gameplay and simple objectives of the game modes within the franchise. He’s not been able to find any interest in strategy games and he thinks D0ta 2 is impossible to understand.

He has more chance of understanding and enjoying a game like Halo which, while standing alone in its gameplay, shares characteristics with CoD. Considering his established interest in shooter titles, he may well find something of intrigue in Halo or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but it’s almost-guaranteed that League of Legends won’t be something he’d enjoy — or perhaps even understand — when spectating.

It wouldn’t be a big stretch by any means to call him a fan of shooters but not a fan of MOBAs. Now, let’s say he’s just become interested in watching the world’s best players battle it out against each other in Call of Duty because he wants to improve. He’s now a fan of Call of Duty esports.

League of Legends Louis Vuitton
David Lee/Riot Games
Louis Vuitton identified League of Legends Esports as good means of advertisement.

Companies of all nature should want to understand audiences. Knowing the interests, tendencies, characteristics, and demands of an audience allows a company to better serve them and subsequently, in theory, have a better chance of becoming successful. This is especially important for sponsors, who comprise a crucial percentage of the overall esports revenue.

Considering his preferences and competencies as a spectator, banding Tim together with 13-year-old MOBA fan Jenny as the same demographic would not be a good idea for many companies. There’s no overlap between Tim and Jenny besides their general interest in gaming — the chances of a company having a product that appeals to them both, even if it’s a new video game, is unlikely.

Segmentation helps everybody

We often generalize when we discuss esports, which is an industry that’s heavily-segmented by nature. If we want to better understand the numerous demographics we serve, we’re better off keeping them segmented. A generalization of all competitive League of Legends fans is more likely to be accurate than a generalization of those across several genres and the dozens of games under those departments.

This is true for regions, too. The living experience in the United Kingdom is vastly different in many ways than it is for somebody who’s based in China. There are cultural and societal differences that must be accounted for.

Now, there are anomalies. There are certainly consumers who enjoy shooters, MOBAs, and battle royales, for example, but there’s an exception to the rule. It’s hard to identify these people without extensive surveying, though this is something I’d hope to see in the future for a couple of reasons.

I don’t believe there’s too much harm to be made on a general basis when discussing esports, but it’s within the business of the industry when this occurrence is stupid. Executives who think they can tap into the ‘esports audience’ don’t really understand the industry, because there is not an esports audience.

Hopefully, as esports continues to progress and develop over the coming months and years, we can further acknowledge the nature of the industry for what it is and then have more informed and precise discussions — whether that’s when making an important decision or simply trying to advance each other’s thinking when it comes to the industry.

Business

How YouTube’s biggest kids channel became $10m company in a year

Published: 6/Jan/2021 12:24 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 12:46

by Chris Stokel-Walker
moonbug entertainment youtube channels cocomelon little baby bum
Moonbug Entertainment

youtube

Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind the popular children’s YouTube channels Cocomelon and Little Baby Bum, which sold for millions of dollars in 2018, has posted huge financial results.

The company’s accounts were filed to Companies House, the UK’s register of firms, days before Christmas, and show an enormous rise in the value of its intellectual property, trademarks and content production arms.

Moonbug Entertainment, which employed an average of 80 people in 2019, the year for which the accounts are made — up from 19 in 2018 — runs a number of companies in the UK, USA, Australia, South Africa and the Netherlands. Overall the group of companies saw an increase in the value of its assets, but the single Moonbug company itself saw the largest increase.

YouTube little baby bum nursery rhymes and songs
YouTube: Little Baby Bum
Little Baby Bum puts together nursery rhymes and songs for young children, and has become an incredibly valuable asset to Moonbug.

At the start of 2019, the company owned intellectual property worth £346,258, and its content production arm was valued at just under £50,000. The company had no trademarks of monetary value.

Within 12 months, the value of its intellectual property had ballooned to more than £9 million, while its content production arm increased to become a £1.1 million business itself. An increase in trademarking content meant it also increased to £172,032.

Overall, the company’s so-called “intangible assets” increased in value 25-fold within a year.

How Moonbug grew the Little Baby Bum brand

Cocomelon, which boasts over 100m subs, is hugely popular with kids who enjoy its mix of songs, nursery rhymes and children’s stories. Similarly, Little Baby Bum has taken off with content in a similar vein, reaching almost 35m subs at the time of writing and only going up.

Moonbug representatives declined repeated requests to comment for this story, but Derek Baird, author of “The Gen Z Frequency,” a book about targeting younger audiences through marketing, who was director of consumer product development at Disney Interactive, believes the financial figures are a sign of Moonbug’s massive success. “For a new kids’ media company, your Achilles Heel will always be content,” he says.

“First, you have to create quality content that resonates with kids. Secondly, if you’re successful on the first point, you have to produce enough content to continually feed the content beast. This strategy hinges on a company being willing to make sizeable short-term investments in content development and production for future release, profits, and IP monetisation.”

All moonbug characters cocomelon little baby bum

Ian Shepherd, founder and CEO at The Social Store, which manages large child-focused YouTubers in the UK such as Tiana Wilson, agrees that Moonbug’s growth is extraordinary. “With a number of the leadership team coming from Disney, they were one of the first to see the opportunity to create new Disney-like properties out of existing YouTube first content,” he says.

“They are now leveraging these hugely popular global shows to create what will quickly become highly profitable consumer products brands.”

Moonbug has already licensed out the Little Baby Bum brand to produce toys for Little Tikes, and in August 2020 appointed a company to work on licensing deals for clothing, bedding and traditional and digital publishing — mimicking the rise of Ryan’s World, the YouTube channel of Ryan Kaji, which has become a one-stop merch shop.

Acquiring YouTube sensation Cocomelon

YouTube cocomelon nursery rhymes and kids songs
YouTube: Cocomelon
Cocomelon is the third most subscribed channel on YouTube, a huge acquisition for Moonbug.

Moonbug’s July 2020 purchase of Cocomelon, YouTube’s third-largest channel by subscribers, is also a factor in the company’s extraordinary financial results. A range of toys, which varied in cost between $5 and $20, were selling so quickly the company producing them struggled to replenish stock, according to Tubefilter.

“Much of Moonbug Studio’s stratospheric growth in the kids streaming space can be traced to their July 2020 acquisition of Cocomelon, which has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and has garnered nearly 100 billion views on the platform,” says Baird.

And that means that come December 2021, when Moonbug’s 2020 financial results are reported, there’ll likely be an even bigger bump in the value of its intellectual property and trademarks.

“In the next year you should expect to see the shops full of Cocomelon and Blippi toys and apparel in place of other kids IP that hasn’t made the transition to digital, or has struggled with new content due to covid,” says Shepherd.