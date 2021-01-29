Logo
Team Liquid Valorant’s roster woes: “This is really the last chance”

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:30

by Lauren Bergin
After Team Liquid’s First Strike: Europe didn’t quite end the way that we all thought, a whole host of roster rumors surrounded the team. Captain Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles has revealed that, while there was some substance, everything worked out. 

Valorant First Strike: Europe was the shocker of 2020. With Team Heretics meeting SUMN FC in the grand finals, a few famous faces were missing from the fray.

With names like G2 Esports, FunPlus Phoenix and, of course, the iconic Team Liquid touted to be the organizations that would dominate the competition, a lot of fans were left disappointed by a lackluster performance from their favorite teams.

This is something that TL captain ec1s knows all too well, especially considering the fallout that this loss had on the team.

TL Valorant roster rumors confirmed

In the wake of First Strike, it was rumored that Complexity’s CS:GO player Jakob ‘JUGi’ Hansen was being prepped to replace either Dom ‘soulcas’ Sulcas or ec1s himself.

Causing quite the stir, the TL frontman has shed some light on the situation. Noting that “we trialed with JUGi in the place of soulcas and then with myself. I’m not sure of the exact reason behind it… [but] we were both understanding of it; obviously, we didn’t perform how we wanted at First Strike. Being in Team Liquid [we’re] very understanding that they want the best team and if they think they need to make changes it’s fine by them.”

He continues “I think it was a good thing because we got to see how it was with an AWPer in our team… And it gave all the players a kick on now like ‘okay right, this is really, really the last chance’ and we need to do everything we can to get some wins for Liquid. That’s what we’re going to plan to do.”

Red Bull Home Ground, and of course the Valorant Champions Tour are, in ec1s words, an “opportunity to redeem ourselves, and hopefully come back here with a win.”

It’ll be pretty interesting to see how Liquid perform after this slight shake up, but ec1s assures us that the team are back in blue and ready to pop some heads. Will they? We’ll find out very soon.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: RNG dominate Team WE to snatch second

Published: 29/Jan/2021 12:54 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 12:55

by Bill Cooney
League of Legends’ LPL 2021 Spring Split has started. 17 Chinese teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs, so here’s everything you need to know, from streams and schedule to the current scores and standings to keep you in the know.

  • RNG dominate Team WE 2-0.
  • LNG Gaming take down eStar 2-0.
  • Team WE pick up their first loss.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule & results

Below are the schedule & results for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the previous week’s results. We’ll update this section as we get further along into the tournament.

Week 4 schedule (January 25 – January 31)

Date Match PST EST GMT
January 25 EDward Gaming 2-0 ThunderTalk Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
JD Gaming 2-0 Rare Atom 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 26 Royal Never Give Up 2-1 Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG 2-1 Bilibili Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
January 27 eStar 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus 2-0 Rogue Warriors 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 28 LGD Gaming 0-2 Bilibili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
OMG 0-2 Suning 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 29 eStar 0-2 LNG 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Team WE 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 30 ThunderTalk Gaming vs Victory 5 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Invictus vs FunPlus Phoenix 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 31 Rare Atom vs Rogue Warriors 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Top Esports vs JD Gaming 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM

Week 3 results (January 18 – January 24)

Date  Match PST  EST GMT
January 18 Oh My God 1-2 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Bilibili Gaming 1-2 Victory Five 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 19 Rogue Warriros 0-2 FunPlus Phoenix 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 LGD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 20 Invictus Gaming 2-0 eStar Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Suning 0-2 Rare Atom 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 21 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-2 Team WE 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
Oh My God 0-2 Royal Never Give Up 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 22 Rare Atom 0-2 BiliBili Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
EDward Gaming 2-0 JD Gaming 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 23 Top Esports 2-0 LGD Gaming 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Suning 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM
January 24 Rogue Warriors 0-2 Victory Five 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 9:00 AM
LNG Esports 0-2 Team WE 3:00 AM 7:00 AM 11:00 PM

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, with Team WE and EDward Gaming yet to drop a series.

Placement Team  Series    Games 
1 EDward Gaming 5-0 10-2
Royal Never Give Up 5-0 10-2
3 Team WE 5-1 10-4
4 FunPlus Phoenix 4-1 9-2
5 LNG Esports 4-1 8-4
6 Invictus Gaming 3-2 7-4
7 Victory Five 3-2 8-6
8 Bilibili Gaming 3-3 8-7
9 Top Esports 2-2 5-4
10 JD Gaming 2-2 4-4
11 Suning 2-3 5-6
12 eStar Gaming 2-4 5-9
 13 Rare Atom 1-3 2-6
14 Rogue Warriors 1-5 2-11
15 LGD Gaming 0-4 1-8
16 ThunderTalk Gaming 0-4 1-8
17 Oh My God 0-5 2-10

LPL 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Bilibili Gaming Biubiu Meteor Zeka Aiming Mark
Edward Gaming Flandre Jiejie Scout Viper Meiko
eStar Gaming zs H4cker irma rat ShiauC
FunPlus Phoenix Nuguri Tian Doinb Lwx Crisp
Invictus Gaming TheShy XUN Rookie Wink Baolan
JD Gaming Zoom Kanavi Xiye, Yagao LokeN LvMao
LGD Gaming Cult Flora, Kui Uniboy Garvey, Kramer Peace
LNG Esports M1kuya Tarzan icon Light Iwandy
Oh My God New Aki Wuming Eric COLD
Rare Atom Cube Aix FoFo iBoy Hang
Rogue Warriors Ziv Haro Forge kelin, Michi QiuQiu
Royal Never Give Up Xiaohu Wei Cryin GALA Ming
Suning Bin SofM Angel huanfeng ON
Team WE Breathe beishang Shanks Jiumeng Missing
Top Esports 369 Karsa knight JackeyLove Zhuo
ThunderTalk Gaming Chelizi bless Captain SamD Teeen
Victory Five LANGX Weiwei Mole y4 ppgod