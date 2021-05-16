Skadoodle's Most Insane VALORANT Plays EVER - Dexerto

Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham once made a name for himself as CSGO’s most unlikely major winner. Now representing T1 in Valorant, he’s looking to repeat that success in the VCT. Here, we break down his best plays so far.

T1 haven’t had much success in the Valorant Champions Tour so far, as they will be forced to watch Sentinels and Version1 fly the NA flag in Iceland.

But if this roster is to unlock its true potential, you can’t help but feel Skadoodle holds the key. The former Cloud9 AWPer has shown off a variety of clean sprays, as well as pinpoint Operator accuracy, to keep his team competing at the very top.

