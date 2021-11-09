Misfits bring Ellesse into esports with apparel partnership

Sportswear brand Ellesse have entered esports through a new apparel partnership with Florida-based organization Misfits, becoming their official sports and lifestyle apparel provider in Europe and North America.

While Ellesse are traditionally an Italian sportswear brand, their far-reaching collaboration with Misfits Gaming will span Europe and North America. They’re launching the partnership with a custom-designed ‘pro kit’ for esports athletes.

The deal will also see the partner launch a lifestyle collection that aims to capture the “mischievous energy” and “underdog identity” of the esports org.

Teams who will wear Ellesse’s new pro kit include Misfits’ rosters in European League of Legends competition LEC, French LoL academy league LFL, and Rocket League. Content creators in Minecraft and their signed influencers are also involved in the activation.

Advertisement

Ellesse aim to make their mark on the esports industry with Misfits through social media campaigns, international competitions, features on the org’s YouTube channel, and advertisement at events through pro players wearing their apparel.

Misfits Gaming Group, the parent company behind Misfits, raised $35m in investment in September 2021. Led by legacy media group The E.W. Scripps Company, the investment will also see the org’s content distributed on linear television channels across the United States.

“When searching for esports partners, we were committed to finding an organization that reflected our values and introduced us to a global community,” said Jennie Bianco, head of marketing for Focus Brands, the agency of record for Ellesse.

Advertisement

”We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Misfits, and we’re delighted to be working with such a young but impressive group of gamers that can redefine the competitive gaming landscape.”

Disclaimer: Dexerto has partnered with Misfits Gaming Group to create and package branded content across its platforms.