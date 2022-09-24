Former G2 star Perkz defends Carlos after Andrew Tate controversy

Carlos stepping down as G2 CEO has made waves in the esports community, and Perkz, a player that helped make G2 what it is today, has defended the org’s ex-CEO in the aftermath of the Andrew Tate controversy.

Less than a week after Carlos posted a video of himself partying with Andrew Tate, he stepped down as G2 Esports CEO. Carlos was the founder of the organization, as well as the face of it.

After Carlos’ announcement that he’d be stepping down, former G2 superstar Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković took to twitter and called the day Carlos stepped down a “sad day for esports”.

PerkZ had a long history with G2 and Carlos

To say Perkz helped build G2 Esports’ League of Legends presence into what it is today would be an understatement.

He was on the team as both an ADC and Mid laner from 2015 to 2020, swapping roles when needed to give his team the best chance of winning.

When Carlos stepped down, PerkZ had a lot to say about the situation, describing it as “stupid as f**k and unfair”.

Reactions to this initial tweet were mixed, but Perkz stuck to his initial statement and defended it afterwards.

In the replies, Perkz called some of those who disagreed with him “basement dwellers”. He continued in another tweet by calling his detractors “glizzy gobblers on twitter whose part time job is praying for other’s downfall”.

Perkz also reflected on his time with G2 and the progress the organization made during his time there. Carlos had a massive presence in G2 Esports and was a big part of their public image.

G2 is the only Western team to ever take an international title (MSI 2019) and, in their heyday, came closest to taking a World title as a Western team before getting 3-0ed by FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Finals. Perkz was on the roster during this infamous 2019 run.

Even critics of Carlos’ actions expressed that, despite the way things ended, he had a massive impact on esports and that his leaving the scene will be a big loss.

It has yet to be announced who will be stepping into the CEO position after Carlos’ departure.