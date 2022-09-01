Fnatic hand new deals to Valorant duo Boaster and Derke

Fnatic have announced that Valorant duo Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett and Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev have penned new contracts with the organization.

Boaster has signed a new contract that will keep him with Fnatic until 2025, while Derke has committed his future to the organization until 2026.

The announcement comes as a timely boost for Fnatic, who will face 100 Thieves on September 2 in their first match in the Valorant Champions Group D, which also includes DRX and FURIA.

Boaster has been Fnatic since the organization entered Valorant in February 2021 with the signing of the SUMN FC lineup. Derke was signed just two months later as the team underwent their first roster changes, and has since developed into one of the best players in the world.

Fnatic head into Valorant Champions as one of the favorites to win the prestigious event. They are one of the most experienced teams in the scene, only missing one international event to date (VCT 2021 Stage 3 Masters Berlin), but they have only been to one final, which they lost to Sentinels.

“I’m feeling like it’s time to win a trophy under Fnatic,” Boaster said. “I’ve got to get you your money’s worth.”