How to watch EVO 2022: Start date, stream & games lineup

Sony recently shared Evo 2022’s full schedule and lineup, meaning a breakdown of what to watch and how is in order.

To the surprise of many, Sony purchased Evolution Championship Series (Evo) last year, making it the proud owner of the world’s most prestigious fighting game championship.

While Evo Online 2021 hit the web in August, the planned in-person tournament never saw the light of day.

The esports event returns to its in-person roots this year, though, complete with a live tournament, developer interviews, and a PlayStation-hosted live show.

Here’s the rundown on everything the FGC needs to know in the lead-up to this week’s festivities.

When is Evo 2022 taking place?

Evo will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

Notably, this marks the fighting game tournament’s first on-site gathering since Evo 2019.

Evo 2022’s full game lineup

Even though Nintendo pulled Smash Bros. from the selection of games, Evo 2022 still boasts an impressive lineup of titles. The list appears as follows, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragonball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

Evo / Sony

How to watch Evo 2022

In addition to competition streams, Evo 2022 will also play host to broadcasts from developers and publishers.

Better still, Sony’s PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge live show will air on August 5 and 6, featuring curated show coverage, player interviews, and “exciting content and reveals” from the likes of Arc System Works, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, SNK, and WB Games.

All events will be streamed live through Twitch and YouTube. The Evo 2022 stream guide notes that a “Special Event” on the Main Stage is slated to run on August 5 from 10:00 AM through 7:00 PM PDT.

Fortunately, the Evo guide also features widgets that link to each event’s respective Twitch page.

Those who want to check out PlayStation Tournaments: Evo Lounge will be able to do so via the publisher’s official Twitch and YouTube pages.

The live show’s day one stream on August 5 will begin at 12:00 PM PDT, with the day two broadcast on August 6 scheduled for the same time.