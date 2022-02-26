Smash Bros not returning for Evo 2022 as Nintendo pulls out of event

Popular fighting game tournament EVO has announced that Super Smash Bros. will not participate in the 2022 event.

The Evolution Championship Series – or as it’s commonly known, EVO – is the most prestigious fighting game tournament of the year. It’s an annual event that brings on thousands of fans from all across the world as it houses multiple tournaments spanning up to nearly 10 different games.

Similar to others of its type, its events are completely open and make use of the double-elimination format, making winning even more difficult. It also typically announces which games will partake in the event months prior to the actual contest beginning.

Advertisement

Nintendo pulls out of Evo 2022

Following their usual statement that will decide which games will participate at EVO 2022, the fighting game tournament also announced via Twitter that “Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance”, leaving many fans confused.

“Since 2007, we’ve seen historic Super Smash Bros. moment created at Evo’s events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them.”

This news comes after Nintendo themselves announced a Melee and Ultimate circuit alongside organization, Panda Global, in late 2021. It was met with mixed emotions from the Smash community as the partnership left many concerned due to the developer’s lack of involvement with the scene in the past.

Advertisement

Additionally, some have speculated that this severing of the partnership would come following Sony’s purchase of the fighting game tournament in March of 2021.

Whether or not this will be the first and last time Super Smash Bros. is fully out of Evo remains uncertain.

Dexerto has reached out to both Evo and Nintendo for comment.