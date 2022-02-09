Envy owner Hastr0 reveals insane $30k gaming setup

Team Envy owner Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail might have housed teams that have won world championships across all range of games and genres — but he’s also a pretty avid gamer himself, as his insane gaming room setup would suggest.

Envy is one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations, and throughout its journey Hastr0 has consistently pushed the brand to new heights, becoming one of the most successful orgs in the industry.

While Hastr0 himself is perhaps one of the busiest men in esports, that doesn’t mean he’s turned away from gaming himself — in fact he built himself an epic gaming room in the Envy headquarters in Frisco, Texas, and it’s truly envy-inducing (get it).

Advertisement

Hastr0’s $30k gaming room

When Dexerto got a tour of Envy’s massive Frisco headquarters, one of the more jaw-dropping aspects of the entire place was Hastr0’s setup.

It features a liquid-cooled Corsair wall, multiple monitors, soundproof padding around the room, world championship rings and cheques, and much more.

Timestamp 7.23

While some might think that someone like Hastr0 would struggle to find time to play any games at all, he ensured viewers that he “wouldn’t have made this [room] for just conference calls!”

While Hastr0 didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of what exactly went into the room, he did confirm the $30k price tag, and you don’t spend that much without going all-out.

Advertisement

Be sure to check out the video embedded above, and more like it, on the Dexerto Originals YouTube channel. While Hastr0 leads one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, we’ve also produced documentaries on OpTic H3CZ and SypherPK, with many more to come.