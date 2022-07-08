CoD pros paying out-of-pocket to send amateur teams to CDL’s Boston Challengers event

Alec Mullins . 8 hours ago

After a wealth of organizations have exited the Call of Duty League’s Challengers scene over the last few weeks, there are a few pro players who have opened up their wallets to get amateur teams to Boston.

The CDL’s Boston Challengers event is a $75,000 tournament which will see all of the brightest young stars and hungry vets clash to prove that they’re the best names in COD outside of the pro league.

This is the final event other than the highly-scrutinized Challengers Champs, which back in June was confirmed by the league to be an eight-team event with a pre-determined set of invites based on the global ladder standings.

In the wake of that news, even orgs that had previously been staples in the scene began to pull back on supporting teams who have no shot of qualifying, leaving many scrambling to find a new way forward.

CDL pros paying to send Challengers teams to Boston

As pointed out by Crone of CDL Intel, multiple pros got involved to make sure that teams found their way to Boston.

Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno partnered with Arial Arise to get their roster of Zinx, Niall, Proto, and Hamza setup for success, but other players have also stepped up.

Boston Breach’s Vivid and Seattle Surge’s Mack have banded together to support a team, while Minnesota ROKKR superstar Standy paired up with NYSL’s social media guru Gursh to help out a third squad.

This move has been received well across the board from the CDL community, but will no doubt only raise more eyebrows about the state of Challengers scene.

The players themselves can’t spend too much time focusing on whether or not things will be changing as they still have to handle business as the weekend rolls on.