Benched NIP CS2 IGL claims some teammates didn’t “respect” his calls

NIP benched Hampus ‘hampus⁠’ Poser after his return from a medical break and the player said in a recent interview that he felt like some of his teammates didn’t respect his in-game calls when he returned.

CS2 has seen a large number of roster moves as the year winds down and teams look toward the future in the new Valve title. Ninjas in Pyjamas is no different, however, their recent moves around their IGL has less to do with the switch to CS2 and more to do with team chemistry and leadership.

Article continues after ad

NIP benched IGL hampus took most of the spring off due to medical issues. In a recent interview with HLTV, he claimed that after returning from break, his team no longer listened to his calls.

Article continues after ad

“I felt like I had no power when I came back. I couldn’t really do things the way I wanted, so you always had to compromise with the coach or the performance coach and so on. Then I also felt that there were some players who did not respect my voice on the server and then it is very difficult to get good results when people don’t listen sometimes,” hampus said in the interview.

Article continues after ad

NIP benched IGL dishes on CS2 teammates

When hampus originally left the team back in January, NIP brought in Danish journeyman Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke as his replacement. The team then benched Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen as the Swedish IGL returned in June.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Since his return to the squad, NIP failed to qualify for Gamers8 and finished outside the top 20 in ESL Pro League Season 18. NIP announced hampus’s benching on October 24, 2023.

Hampus said in the interview that he is currently considering offers from other teams, but is not in a rush to join a new team. The IGL added that he’s looking to join a team that has no grudges and is prepared to work as a cohesive unit.

Article continues after ad

“A team where everyone is on the same page and understands that this is a team game. Play for each other and die for each other in all situations. That is something I missed at times in NIP,” hampus continued.