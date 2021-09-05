Shroud reveals when he’ll play Escape from Tarkov again

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been absent from Escape From Tarkov for some time, but his extended hiatus might be set to come to an end soon.

Escape From Tarkov has formed into an MMO/FPS giant. Developed by Battlestate Games, the hardcore RPG hybrid has quickly built a passionate and skilled fanbase as streamers like DrLupo and actionjaxon have helped pushed its appeal to wider audiences.

Shroud himself added his own compelling spin on the title. Bringing his lightning speed and laser-like aim to the game, Shroud’s adventures were not to be missed whenever he ventured into a raid.

However, the Twitch star has been absent from the game for quite some time.

Is Shroud returning to Tarkov?

After sinking some hefty time into the game, Shroud decided to take a break from Tarkov. At one point, he had streamed it for over 250 hours, making his at the time, ninth most-streamed title. However, due to the constant performance issues and lagging, Shroud moved onto pastures new.

In spite of these issues, Shroud hasn’t completely closed the door on returning to Tarkov in the future. Clarifying his primary stance on the game, Shroud explained: “I’m trying to wait for when the state of Tarkov just becomes better.”

The former CS:GO pro added: “It hasn’t changed enough. I’ve played so much Tarkov and there hasn’t been enough change for me to want to return and grind and play it.”

It isn’t just the lack of interesting content that kept Shroud at bay either, but also the game’s ability to pace itself: “I’m trying to come back when multi-raid functionality is in the game, where you can go raid to raid to raid. I’m trying to come back when the game has slowed down, you can move slower, there’s more walking and sneaking around rather than jumping and bunny-hopping around corners”.

While Shroud hasn’t put a specific time on when his Tarkov return will commence, the door has re-opened ever so slightly for the possibility of his return.