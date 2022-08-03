YouTuber turns toilet into gaming PC for when duty calls

A YouTuber has created a high-spec gaming PC out of his toilet, having gone as far as adding LED gamer lights and a transparent case for maximum gamer aesthetics. They have even managed to keep the flushing features of the toilet intact.

Every hardcore PC gamer has run into the predicament of needing to use the bathroom mid-game. This often results in stalling the natural urge, and rushing to the toilet thereafter. But what if you had a gaming PC in your bathroom?

YouTuber Nicholas ‘Basically Homeless’ Zetta created exactly that and even went a step further. Instead of simply creating a PC for the bathroom, he managed to transform his toilet into a PC, all the while keeping its conventional toilet features intact.

“For obvious reasons, this has needed to exist for a long time,” the YouTuber joked to justify his extensive preparation and research to create the toilet PC.

Nicholas understands portable gaming devices exist in the forms of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. But he stressed: “I don’t want to use my thumbs anymore.” The YouTuber delved deeper into his goals, claiming: “I want to do sweaty, try hard FPS gaming from the toilet.”

The Toilet PC boasts powerful specs with a 240z display, making it more than powerful enough to handle the majority of FPS games today. For those wondering, the computer parts are all placed in the tank — separated from the flushing sections by a wall.

As for the process to create the first-ever toilet PC, the YouTuber definitely needed to put in a lot of leg work. His YouTube video goes plenty in-depth on the process — but long story short, he needed to master both plumbing and computer building to make this miracle happen.

Towards the end of the video, Nicholas played CS:GO while sitting on the toilet, even showing off the flushing mechanic to his teammates. “I am content now, the toilet is done.”