YouTube Gaming has a new biggest streamer and it’s not IShowSpeed or Dr Disrespect

A new competitor has risen to as YouTube Gaming’s most-watched streamer and it may surprise you to learn it’s not IShowSpeed, Dr Disrespect, or TimTheTatman.

The year is still young, but 2023 has already seen a surprising shift in YouTube’s elite streamer rankings with a new gamer emerging in popularity.

With Twitch and Kick feuding over top talent, it’s easy to forget that YouTube has a pretty stacked roster of its own with VTuber Kuzuha, Ludwig, Pekora, DrLupo, and others.

However, in the first three months of 2023, Moroccan streamer Ilyas Elmaliki has stepped up to surpass iShowSpeed as the most-watched on the platform.

Ilyas Elmalik becomes most-watched YouTube Gaming streamer

According to a report by StreamCharts, Elmaliki has risen to the top spot on YouTube Gaming in 2023 with a whopping 258 hours of airtime.

So far, from January to March of 2023, the Moroccan’s content has accumulated over 8.9 million hours watched while maintaining an average viewer count of 34.7K.

IShowSpeed, meanwhile, racked up 8.57 hours of content watched for a close second with TimTheTatman coming in third at 7.54 million.

StreamCharts YouTube Gaming has a new top streamer.

That said, Speed has a whopping subscriber advantage with 16.5M subs compared to Elmaliki’s 730K, so it makes his hours watched all the more impressive.

Dr Disrespect, who is rumored to be joining Kick, was in ninth with 6.25 million hours. Whether or not Doc will end up leaving YouTube, a platform he only joined due to his Twitch ban, remains to be seen.

Only time will tell if Elmaliki will keep the crown throughout 2023, but until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in the world of streaming and entertainment.