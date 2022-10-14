xQc explains why he’s taken sudden break from streaming after TwitchCon

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given fans an update on his surprise break from streaming after he missed a day due to being sick.

Plenty of Twitch streamers have developed a stream schedule that is unique to them – as they’ll stream for over 12 hours a day, every day of the week.

That can take a toll, of course, and lead to them needing a break of some kind. Though, in the case of xQc, he rarely takes a break. He’s only been known to shut down his regular broadcasts when he needs to go back to Canada or he’s had security troubles at his house.

Despite a grueling schedule at TwitchCon, the Canadian had kept up his regular streaming hours once he was done with the IRL meet and greets. However, he missed his October 13 stream despite saying he’d go live.

xQc explains surprise stream break following TwitchCon

The former Overwatch pro told fans that he wasn’t feeling too good, but promised to go live anyway. That didn’t happen though, leaving fans in the dark for a few hours.

Ultimately, xQc dropped an update a few hours later, confirming that he was struggling with his illness. “I’m feeling bad so I bought this test thing and it’s got two lines, right, which is positive,” the streaming star said. “I got another one and it’s positive again.

“Now, I’m getting absolutely obliterated. Breathing is fine, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt, it feels like getting attacked in the muscles. Yeah, that’s about it. I’ll report tomorrow with more developments.”

Plenty of fans and other streamers gave xQc their well wishes, hoping that he recovers before long and takes some time off stream to make sure he does feel ready to go.

It remains to be seen as to how long he’ll be away from his streams for, but we can only hope he has a speedy recovery.