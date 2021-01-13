 xQc mauled by a bear on Rust after helicopter disaster with Dafran - Dexerto
Logo
Rust

xQc mauled by a bear on Rust after helicopter disaster with Dafran

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:03

by James Busby
xQc rust bear attack
Facepunch Studios

Share

The brutally difficult world of Rust is filled with all kinds of perils, but popular Twitch streamer xQc quickly learned this the hard way when he encountered one of the game’s ferocious bears.  

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity over on Twitch and YouTube, with popular streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more getting involved in the survival action. However, one streamer continues to make headlines for his hilarious antics and never-ending Offline TV Rust server drama. This streamer being none other than French Canadian Twitch streamer, xQc. 

When he’s not busy getting involved in the latest server raids, the popular content creator is invariably getting himself into mischief. This time xQc bit off more than he could chew when he came face to face with one of Rust’s more fearsome fauna. 

An unbearable problem

xQc Rust bear encounter
Facepunch Studios / xQc
Rust’s bears are notoriously difficult to take down.

Rust servers are not only filled with hostile players, they are also home to some pretty dangerous wildlife. Everything from wild boar, chickens, deers, horses, and wolves can be found on each map. 

Of course, most of these animals can be used in the gathering and crafting of materials. In fact, you’ll invariably need to hunt them in order to survive. However, one of the game’s tougher creatures is the deadly bear. 

Bears are often found in wooded areas of the game’s biomes and are incredibly hostile towards nearby players. Their huge amounts of health, high mobility, and lethal bites can make short work of even the most skilled Rust players. 

Unfortunately, xQc found this out the hard way when he took a helicopter flight over a wooded area with fellow Twitch streamer dafran. Despite somehow missing the first few trees, xQc botched the landing as the helicopter propellers smashed into the wood. 

While xQc managed to jump out of the cockpit just before the helicopter exploded, dafran wasn’t so lucky. However, the action wasn’t over just yet as a bear came tearing its way through the woods, chasing an injured xQc up the mountain. 

The Twitch streamer desperately tried to make some distance between himself and the bear, but he only managed to fire off a few rifle rounds before being mauled to death. There’s certainly no questioning how lethal Rust’s local wildlife can be. 

Entertainment

Valkyrae goes private on Twitter due to harassment from stalker

Published: 13/Jan/2021 10:30 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 10:49

by Calum Patterson
YouTube: Valkyrae

Share

Valkyrae

100 Thieves member and streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been forced to turn her Twitter account private, due to what she calls a “delusional stalker,” who has made hundreds of accounts to evade her blocks.

A hugely successful 2020 has seen Valkyrae become the most-watched female streamer in the world, overtaking Twitch’s number one, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Valkyrae, previously also a Twitch streamer, moved to YouTube exclusively, and it’s a switch that has certainly paid off. Rising to streaming superstardom with the popularity of Among Us, she now boasts almost 3 million subscribers.

But, one downside to this enormous success is the unwanted attention – specifically a problem for female content creators, Valkyrae is the target of a stalker.

Valkyrae with YouTube hoodie
YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dexerto has previously covered some of the stories from other prominent female streamers, including Sweet_Anita and xChocoBars, who called on more police action to be taken against stalkers.

Valkyrae’s 100 Thieves compatriot BrookeAB has also been the victim of stalking, forcing her to take months away from streaming, and social media generally.

Valkyrae’s Twitter goes private

On January 13, Valkyrae explained why she had suddenly made her Twitter account, with over 1.6 million followers, private. “Unfortunately have to keep my account private until this delusional stalker dies. He’s made hundreds of accounts for months.”

Valkyrae Twitter private tweet
Twitter: Valkyrae
Valkyrae went private to avoid the stalker on January 12.

Because the stalker can simply make a new account every time they are blocked, Valkyrae has no option to prevent them from following her other than stopping all new followers totally.

How long she will keep the account private is hard to say – she says it may be until the stalker literally dies, seeing no other way out.

Valkyrae also called on Twitter to implement a feature whereby all accounts on the same device are blocked, when an account is blocked. However, even this wouldn’t be able to stop a determined stalker from simply gaining access through another device.

Hopefully, Valkyrae can work with Twitter to resolve the issue, and eventually make her account public again. Social media is crucial for any content creator, and not being able to grow her following and interact with new fans is far from ideal.