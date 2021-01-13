xQc mauled by a bear on Rust after helicopter disaster with Dafran - Dexerto

The brutally difficult world of Rust is filled with all kinds of perils, but popular Twitch streamer xQc quickly learned this the hard way when he encountered one of the game’s ferocious bears.

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity over on Twitch and YouTube, with popular streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more getting involved in the survival action. However, one streamer continues to make headlines for his hilarious antics and never-ending Offline TV Rust server drama. This streamer being none other than French Canadian Twitch streamer, xQc.

When he’s not busy getting involved in the latest server raids, the popular content creator is invariably getting himself into mischief. This time xQc bit off more than he could chew when he came face to face with one of Rust’s more fearsome fauna.

An unbearable problem

Rust servers are not only filled with hostile players, they are also home to some pretty dangerous wildlife. Everything from wild boar, chickens, deers, horses, and wolves can be found on each map.

Of course, most of these animals can be used in the gathering and crafting of materials. In fact, you’ll invariably need to hunt them in order to survive. However, one of the game’s tougher creatures is the deadly bear.

Bears are often found in wooded areas of the game’s biomes and are incredibly hostile towards nearby players. Their huge amounts of health, high mobility, and lethal bites can make short work of even the most skilled Rust players.

Unfortunately, xQc found this out the hard way when he took a helicopter flight over a wooded area with fellow Twitch streamer dafran. Despite somehow missing the first few trees, xQc botched the landing as the helicopter propellers smashed into the wood.

While xQc managed to jump out of the cockpit just before the helicopter exploded, dafran wasn’t so lucky. However, the action wasn’t over just yet as a bear came tearing its way through the woods, chasing an injured xQc up the mountain.

The Twitch streamer desperately tried to make some distance between himself and the bear, but he only managed to fire off a few rifle rounds before being mauled to death. There’s certainly no questioning how lethal Rust’s local wildlife can be.