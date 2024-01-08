Woman’s husband called “cheap” after refusing to pay $700 dinner bill

A woman’s husband was assumed to pay the $700 tab for a group of female friends because he was the only man at the table.

Ernestine Morrison and her husband invited their group of female friends out to dinner to celebrate one of their birthdays.

However, when it was time to pay the $700 bill, the women felt that Morrison’s husband should be the one to pay, as he was the only man at the table.

Though Morrison stuck up for her husband in disagreement with their friends, was he still left with the hefty tab?

Husband says he’s “not obligated” to pay for anyone but his family and the birthday girl

When Morrison’s husband was given the full dinner check, he asked the server to split it. Though he agreed to cover himself, his wife, and the birthday girl, paying for the whole table was not on his radar.

The women in the group quickly reacted to him asking for individual checks, asking, “I’m sorry, you’re the only man at this table. Why are we doing separate checks?”

Morrison’s husband then responded, “I’m not responsible for paying for everybody.”

As both sides of the controversy were taken aback, Morrison expressed, “I don’t care about how y’all do it — I’m not obligated, I got my whole family.”

The women then called Morrison’s husband “cheap” as they stood up, saying they weren’t paying for anything. However, despite the women’s disapproval, they eventually chipped in towards the $700 bill.

Viewers of the viral TikTok story debated the topic, with many people weighing heavily on Morrison and her husband’s side, saying that the women were “full of audacity.”

Some viewers even said that those are the type of “friends you don’t need.” While others complimented Morrison for having her husband’s back.

To read another viral article where a funeral party walked out on their $500 dinner bill, check our page out here.